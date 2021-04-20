Liebherr Group Achieves Over 10 Billion Euros in 2020 Turnover Despite Pandemic Conditions

Despite a 12% decline compared to 2019, the company views its financial results as “satisfactory” given the special challenges and extraordinary conditions of the past year.

April 20, 2021
Becky Schultz
Liebherr Earth Moving 2020
Liebherr

Following several successful years, and in the context of the year’s "extraordinary conditions," the Liebherr Group views its 2020 performance as “satisfactory” in spite of a double-digit decline from the previous year. In 2020, the Group saw a sales turnover of € 10.341 billion ($12.435 billion USD), a dip of € 1.409 billion ($1.694 billion USD), or 12%, compared to the 2019 results. The Group achieved a net profit for the year of € 7 million ($8 million USD). Operating results and the financial result also fell compared to 2019.Liebherr Group Turnover Worldwide, € mLiebherr Group Turnover Worldwide, € m

“In view of the year’s special challenges and extraordinary conditions, this can nevertheless be considered a success,” the Group indicated in a press release announcing its 2020 performance. “Despite the significant decrease in turnover, the number of employees remained stable. At the end of 2020, Liebherr employed 47,925 people worldwide; that is just 124 employees fewer compared to the previous year.”

Pandemic Impacts Nearly All Segments

Despite a modest slowdown of the global economy, Liebherr had registered a strong volume of orders in the first quarter of 2020. However, starting at the end of Q1, the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect business activities in many markets. This  had an impact on the Group's sales revenues. With the exception of Refrigeration and Freezing, every product segment experienced a decline.

Liebherr Truck Mounted Concrete Pump 2020LiebherrRevenues in the Earthmoving, Material Handling Technology, Deep Foundation Machines, Mobile and Crawler Cranes, Tower Cranes, Concrete Technology and Mining product segments were 10.4 % lower than in 2019 at € 6.848 billion ($8.235 billion USD). Revenues outside construction and mining machines also fell. The Maritime Cranes, Aerospace and Transportation Systems, Gear Technology and Automation Systems, Refrigeration and Freezing product segments, as well as Components and Hotels, saw a turnover of € 3.493 billion ($4.20 billion USD), a 15% decrease fromthe previous year.

There was a downturn in sales in the European Union – traditionally the Group's strongest sales region – primarily due to declining sales in Germany and France. Sales in non-EU countries as well as in North America also declined. Central and South America, Africa and the Near and Middle East reported significantly lower sales than in 2019. Business proved stable in Asia and Oceania, largely due to strong demand from China and Australia.

Continued Investments in R&D

The Liebherr Group continued to pursue its goal of making a decisive contribution in shaping the technological progress in relevant industry sectors. Despite the challenges 2020 presented, it invested € 512 million ($616 million USD) in research and development, with the bulk of the investment going toward development of new products.

Liebherr battery assemblyLiebherr battery assemblyLiebherrA large number of joint research projects with universities, other higher education institutions and research institutes were initiated and continued, focusing heavily on alternative drivetrain technologies. In 2020, Liebherr expanded its product portfolio with several fully and partially electric machines and components in product segments such as Mobile and Crawler Cranes, Concrete Technology, Mining and Aerospace and Transportation Systems.

Digitalization was also a focal point. For example, with the help of the Liebherr Remote Service App, a LHM 420 mobile harbor crane was put to work in Argentina remotely from Germany for the first time.

In addition, Liebherr is a founding member of the “Center Construction Robotics” project, which was granted a 10,000 m² plot by RWTH Aachen University for a model construction site. It will be used by an interdisciplinary team of scientists from RWTH Aachen working with a consortium of European industry leaders to study new construction processes, products, connected machines, robotics and software solutions, as well as new training, working and communications concepts.

The Group continued to invest in its own operations, as well, investing € 605 million ($728 million USD) in its production sites and global distribution and service networks. This was a decline of € 151 million ($182 million USD) compared to the prior year.

Outlook for 2021

There are reasons for the Liebherr Group to be optimistic. As of the first quarter of 2021, it had already seen favorable developments in order intake across various product segments, a precursor of a significant increase in sales in 2021. Global recovery in the various industrial sectors in which the Group is active also offers economic opportunities.

Liebherr Mobile Cranes 2020Liebherr“At the same time, there is still uncertainty about the speed of macroeconomic recovery,” the Group cautioned in its press statement. “For instance, it is unclear whether international trade will pick up or continue to decline, or whether the economic policies implemented by many governments can prevent debt from spiraling.”

In its annual report, the Group acknowledges that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and associated influencing factors will create uncertainty in business development for some time. "However, it can be assumed that certain sectors will recover in the course of the year and in part approach the pre-pandemic level," it adds.

To view the Liebherr Group annual report, visit www.liebherr.com/liebherr-annual-report.

Information provided by Liebherr Group and edited by Becky Schultz.

Related
Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
December 10, 2020
A new Liebherr L 546 wheel loader in operation. The parallel kinematics are suitable for use with a forklift.
Liebherr Group Sees 13.5% Revenue Decline in First Half But Construction, Mining Demand Hold Steady
November 6, 2020
Liebherr truck mixer
Liebherr, Designwerk to Unveil Electric Truck Mixer
May 12, 2020
Liebherr Logo 10602014
Liebherr USA, Co.
November 1, 2013
Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
Adobe Stock 298953272
Clean, Green Electric Machines Take on Rental
Innovations such as hybrid technologies, zero-emission diesel engines, and lithium-ion batteries continue to change the equipment industry, altering the rental market’s future for the better.
April 19, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Latest
After conducting a security assessment, set up perimeter security. This will require strategies to minimize entry points while protecting the few entrances that exist.
Six Security Risks That Could Affect Your Construction Projects and How to Mitigate Them
One of the best ways to prevent security loss starts with making criminal actions challenging to perform. These strategies will help you do just that.
April 19, 2021
Dodge Data & Analytics Announces Merger with The Blue Book Building & Construction Network
The combined entity will give current and prospective customers access to a leading platform for data insight, market intelligence, firm discovery and networking.
April 19, 2021
01 Subcontractor 600x400
How to Find Great Subcontractors
A good subcontractor can be hard to find. Caterpillar's Jason Hurdis shares tips for finding reputable subcontractors in your area and how to vet them to make sure you get the expertise you want.
April 19, 2021
Extracker Procore Logo
Extracker Announces Integration with Procore
Change-order communication software teams with global project management platform to give contractors new opportunities to streamline workflows and reduce risk.
April 19, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
April 19, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Ladies of Sunbelt Rentals Discuss Opportunities for Women in Construction
Three female team members from Sunbelt Rentals discuss their roles and career paths within the company, as well as how to encourage other women to consider career opportunities in construction.
April 19, 2021
In the long term, sustainability practices will continue changing due to regulation and innovation, but construction companies that adapt early on will attract customers who want to work with partners who have a proven track record.
Taking a Sustainable Approach to Pavement Maintenance in 2021
As climate change becomes a broader conversation, there will likely be changes across many industries in the coming decades. Companies in the construction industry can do their part now to help make their operations more sustainable
April 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 25: Workforce Development Tips from Industry Veterans
Contractors around the country are struggling to find workers to fill their open jobs. Mike Devine, president of Asphalt Drum Mixers, Inc. & Brodie Hutchins, vice president of dealer development at Wirtgen America share their ideas for change.
April 16, 2021
Construction Starts March 21 Chart Month
Construction Starts Up in March But Material Prices Could Weigh Heavy on Recovery
Construction is expected to continue to improve but headwinds in the form of material prices could prove a drag on industry growth.
April 16, 2021
Ignite Const Summit
2021 Ignite Construction Summit
Ignite is the construction industry's only conference and networking event designed for construction business owners and high-level managers.
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Vacuworx Online Training
Vacuworx Introduces Online Training Program for Vacuum Lifting Equipment
The training program provides access to information to help ensure dealers and contractors are able to use and service Vacuworx equipment correctly and safely.
April 16, 2021
Caring For Your Fall Protection Harness Jendco Infographic
Proper Care for Your Fall Arrest Harness
Just like the importance of washing the salt off your car in the winter, cleaning your PPE occasionally will pay in the long run.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (31)
Can Employers Institute COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates?
Employers should remain cautious as employees return to workplaces as there might be new risks and employment litigation on the horizon.
April 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 24: How to Improve Company Culture
Poor culture at your construction company can have negative impacts on your business including an increased risk of errors, higher turnover and lower productivity. This week Jess & Dormie share tips to help.
April 9, 2021
Adobe Stock 357020939
How to Ensure All is Forgiven Under the Paycheck Protection Program
When it comes to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, forgiveness is more complicated than you think.
April 12, 2021
Iso Yellow2
ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 Neck-band Style Headphones
XTRA 2.0 is an all-over upgrade to the company's popular neckband-style line while maintaining the classic magnetic earbuds and SafeMax Technology.
April 12, 2021
7 V1 A6127
ISOtunes LINK Bluetooth Earmuff
April 12, 2021
Anarky Labs FlyBy Guys bvlos drone tech
BVLOS DJI Drone Flight Could be Game Changer for Construction
Anarky Labs is developing artificial reality software that could make Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight more accessible.
April 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Suffolk Construction’s Lea Stendahl Highlights Careers for Women and “Rebuild the Ratio” Campaign
Lea Stendahl shares her path into the industry and the opportunities she sees for other women in construction. She also highlights Suffolk's "Rebuild the Ratio" campaign to not only get more women into the company but more girls into STEM careers.
April 12, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021