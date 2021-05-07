Large Increase in Institutional Building Planning Pushes Dodge Momentum Index Upward

There were 13 projects with a value of $100 million or more that entered planning in April, pushing the Index upward by 8.6%.

May 7, 2021
Becky Schultz
Dodge Data & Analytics
Dodge Data & Analytics
The Dodge Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, rose for the fifth consecutive month, climbing 8.6% in April to 162.4 (2000=100) from March’s revised reading of 149.5. The Index is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. As in February and March, April's gain stems primarily from a sizable increase in institutional buildings entering the planning stage.

Dodge 1Despite hitting a nine-year low in January, institutional planning has climbed steadily over the past three months, rebounding by an impressive 77% and dominated by gains in healthcare and laboratory projects. This has pushed institutional planning 50% higher on a year-over-year basis. But while the recent gains reflect a budding recovery for the sector, the lag between planning and project starts means it is unlikely to be reflected in construction starts until late 2021 or early 2022.

The commercial component has slipped in recent months, as fewer warehouse projects entered the planning stage. According to Dodge Data, it eased by 1% in April 2021, yet even given these lethargic results, it is still 21% above April 2020.

Overall, the Momentum Index is 31% higher than in April 2020, which was the first full month of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Thirteen projects with a value of $100 million or more entered planning in April.

  • Leading commercial projects: a $400 million mixed-use office project in San Francisco, CA, and a $250 million warehouse project in Mesa, AZ.
  • Leading institutional projects: the $300 million first phase of The Cove JC laboratory and education facility in Jersey City, NJ, and a $175 million laboratory project in Boston, MA.

Information provided by Dodge Data & Analytics and edited by Becky Schultz.

2021 Top 30 Logo Squarewatermark 60477828602ba
Asphalt Contractor Announces 2021 Top 30 Editor's Choice Products
It's more important now than ever before to have the best equipment in your fleet to stay competitive. These Top 30 Products represent both the tried and true and the new and improved.
May 6, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 05 04 At 10 53 39 Am
Transportation Secretary Expects to See "Real Movement" on Infrastructure this Month
In a conversation with Punchbowl News sponsored by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Pete Buttigieg said Congress will be very busy in the coming days working on the American Jobs Plan
May 4, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Cnt 05062021
Construction News: How to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charge Stations?
GM to build second, $2.3B battery plant, Dodge construction starts up 2.3% in March, particle-board prices up 64.9% and lumber prices up 83.4% over 12 months, how to locate lead water pipes to replace them?
May 6, 2021
Hilti Academy
Hilti Launches On-Demand Training Platform for Contractors
The 30- to 60-minute courses cover various topics including powder actuated and gas actuated operator training, health and safety trainings, and adhesive anchor installer certification pre-training with more topics coming soon.
May 5, 2021
Milwaukee Tool New Building
Milwaukee Tool to Expand Corporate Operations
May 5, 2021
Chicago Pneumatic David Smith
Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic Welcome New Hires
Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Erik Hill as the new inside sales support engineer and David Smith as the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.
May 5, 2021
Takeuchi Parman Tractor Award
Parman Tractor Recognized as North American Dealer With Largest Market Share Growth
Takeuchi-US has presented Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, Tenn., with an award for having the largest market share growth of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.
May 5, 2021
ISM Services PMI graph
No Duh: Study Says Construction Contractors in Short Supply
Economic report for March cites construction labor shortage as biggest issue for 18-industry services sector.
May 5, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f733a1e93d43
How To Increase Visibility into Construction Material Delivery
Technology that provides real-time information on material deliveries can help contractors better manage projects.
May 5, 2021
Motorola Mototrbo Ion Data
Motorola Solutions MOTOTRB Ion Smart Radio
Smart radio provides full Android interface, broadband data capabilities and an open application ecosystem.
May 4, 2021
Iso Tunes It 38 Pro Aware Full Product
ISOtunes PRO Aware Hearing Protection
PRO Aware provides crystal-clear natural sound with continuous connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices while ensuring all-day hearing protection.
May 4, 2021
Wps Hero March 2021
The 10 Basic Principles of Ergonomics
The field of ergonomics looks at how workers do their jobs and provides guidance on how they can accomplish tasks with more efficiency, safety, and comfort.
May 4, 2021
Bh Presentation
Two-Day Management Focused Event, Ignite Construction Summit set for November 2021
Planned for November 3-5 in Las Vegas, the exclusive event for construction business owners announces the speaker lineup.
May 4, 2021
Five Simple and Budget-Conscious Tips to Deter Construction Site Crime

If you're unable to stop criminals from getting onto your jobsite, the next best thing you can do is put roadblocks in place to slow them down in the act.

May 4, 2021
Five Simple and Budget-Conscious Tips to Deter Construction Site Crime
If you’re unable to stop criminals from getting onto your jobsite, the next best thing you can do is put roadblocks in place to slow them down in the act.
May 4, 2021
OpenSpace AI imagery
OpenSpace's Construction Image Tech Startup Receives $55 Million Investment
Using advanced technologies like computer vision and 3D modeling, OpenSpace’s AI system automatically maps images to project plans with no manual corrections or location pinning necessary.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
Pay Credit Card Hand
Should Business Owners Accept Payment in Plastic?
COVID-19 may have accelerated the move to cashless payment however, it is much easier and less fees associated with accepting plastic payment for jobs than ever before.
May 4, 2021
March 2021 History Us Construction Spending
Weak March US Construction Spending Rebound Masks Nonresidential Construction’s Struggles
Spending on residential construction continues to carry buckets of private and public nonresidential red ink, while the industry yearns for stimulus spending and infrastructure plans to revive commercial construction
May 3, 2021
ISM® PMI report
Manufacturing Index Remains Historically High for April
Raw materials and workers remain in short supply according to an April 2021 economic report for the manufacturing sector.
May 3, 2021
2021spr
Proactive Safety Practices Reduce Recordable Incidents in Construction Up to 85%
For Construction Safety Week, Associated Builders and Contractors released the 2021 Safety Performance Report, which details the substantial improvements proactive safety practices outlined in the ABC's STEP system have delivered.
May 3, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
construction technology
Nationwide Study Shows Construction Optimism Up
Most construction owners are optimistic about the strength of the upcoming peak season and their business’s ability to get back on track, the study says.
April 29, 2021
