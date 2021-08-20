Total Starts Dragged to Five-month Low by Weight of Construction Costs, COVID Risks

Total starts fell another 3% in July as the upward march of materials prices and ongoing pandemic risks continue to weigh on construction activity.

August 20, 2021
Becky Schultz
Dodge Data & Analytics
Dodge Monthly Starts
Dodge Data & Analytics
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Although commercial and multifamily construction starts across major metro areas have seen ongoing gains throughout the first half of 2021, and civil contractors remain optimistic about work volume going forward, the upward march of materials prices and ongoing pandemic risks continue to weigh heavily on U.S. construction starts. Total starts fell another 3% in July on top of a 7% decline the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $854.8 billion. Dodge Data & Analytics reports that despite a few bright spots, all three major industry sectors shifted downward, pulling starts to a five-month low.

One such bright spot has been the decline in recent weeks in lumber and copper prices, both of which have had negative impacts on housing activity. “However, steel, plastic and other construction-related products are continuing their ascent,” said Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “These increases will continue to impact construction starts over the coming months, somewhat muting the impact of stronger economic activity.

Another risk is the rising number of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. “While we don’t expect significant business restrictions in response, it is a risk that cannot be fully discounted," Branch commented.

Also a bright spot is projects entering planning, which is a leading indicator of future construction activity. “Projects entering the planning stage remain at levels not seen in several years, and forward progress on an infrastructure program and the federal budget provides hope that brighter days are ahead,” Branch stated.

Construction Starts Month Over Month 

Residential building starts declined 6% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of $400.0 billion. Single-family starts fell 6% and multifamily slid 4%.

The largest multifamily structures to break ground during the month included the $223 million second phase of the Sendero Verde project in New York, NY; $203 million Chestnut Commons in Brooklyn, NY; and $194 million 100 Flatbush mixed-use project in Brooklyn, NY.

Nonresidential building starts saw a 1% dip in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $283.8 billion.

  • Commercial starts fell 19% on pullbacks in the warehouse, office and retail sectors, while hotel starts rose for the month.
  • Institutional starts climbed 11% on gains in healthcare, recreation and transportation, while education fell.
  • Manufacturing starts nearly doubled from June’s level.

The largest nonresidential building projects to break ground were the $1.5 billion JP Morgan Office Tower in New York, NY; $1 billion Inglewood basketball arena in Los Angeles, CA; and $825 million REG Geismar Biofuels Plant in Geismar, LA.

Nonbuilding construction starts slipped just 1% overall for the month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $171.0 billion.

  • Environmental public works fell 25% after a large gain in June.
  • Highway and bridge starts rose 11%.
  • Utility/gas plant starts were up a sizable 25%.
  • Miscellaneous nonbuilding starts remained flat.

Notable nonbuilding projects to break ground in July were the $728 million I-6 project in Indianapolis, IN, the $315 million Kew Lake Water Supply project in Enid, OK, and the $300 million Cavalier Solar Farm in Surry County, VA.

Year to Date and Year Over Year

Despite recent weakness in the single-family sector, residential starts for the first seven months of 2021 were 30% above the same period last year. Single-family starts were up 34% and multifamily were up 19%.

On a year-over-year basis (July 2020 to July 2021), total residential starts were 23% higher, led by single-family starts at +29%, with multifamily lagging but still up 8%.

Dodge Yearly StartsThus far in 2021, nonresidential building starts are up 4% over the first seven months of 2020. Commercial starts rose 5%, manufacturing starts jumped a healthy 45% and institutional starts were just 1% lower.

Nonresidential building starts didn't fare as well on a 12-month basis, coming in 8% lower than the same period in 2020, with commercial starts down 8%, institutional starts down 5% and manufacturing at -26%.

Total nonbuilding starts have saw a modest 2% increase year to date.

  • Environmental public works were up 35%.
  • Utility/gas plants rose 5%.
  • Highway and bridge starts were down 4%.
  • Miscellaneous nonbuilding starts fell 19%.

For the 12 months ending July 2021, nonbuilding starts reversed the trend by falling 2%.

  • Environmental public works saw a 32% gain.
  • Highway and bridge starts experienced a slight 1% uptick.
  • Utility and gas plants fell 18%.
  • Miscellaneous nonbuilding starts dropped 25%.

Despite only modest gains thus far in 2021, and a slight decline compared to the previous 12-month period, the opportunities for future growth in the nonbuilding could be significant. Earlier this spring, Steve Jones, senior director, Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics, predicted even a moderate infrastructure investment package, like the one set to start debate in the House next week, could provide a substantial boost in construction activity in the commercial segment, particularly for highways and bridges. 

Primary information for this article provided by Dodge Data & Analytics and edited/enhanced by Becky Schultz. 

Related
Dmi July 2021 Chart
Lower Commercial & Institutional Planning Prompts Pull-back in Momentum Index in July
August 6, 2021
Commercial And Multifamily Starts
Commercial and Multifamily Construction Starts Rise 12% in Major Metro Areas in 2021's First Half
July 27, 2021
Construction Starts Chart June 2021 Month
Construction Starts Slip in June as Materials Prices Continue to Weigh Heavily on Housing
July 20, 2021
Dsc 7406
Even Modest Infrastructure Investment Could Send Commercial Construction Outlook Soaring
June 7, 2021
Recommended
Cu Oshacovi Dupdate Adobe Stock Pixel Shot
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: New OSHA Guidance to Protect Workers from COVID-19
Most-read construction stories include a vehicle mileage tax on the horizon, Deutz targets 2024 to produce hydrogen engine, Bill Gates promises $1.5B for green infrastructure, how mentors helped shape a woman’s construction career
August 20, 2021
Skid Steers Ritchie Bros
Skid Steer Prices Up 30% in the U.S. According to Ritchie Bros.
August Market Trends Report shows price growth across all equipment categories, with significant gains in the ubiquitous skid steers and compact track loaders
August 19, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Latest
Aaron Felzke
Three Issues Infrastructure Funding Will Address
From fixing aging roadways and failing bridges to helping ease costly congestion, the investment in our nation's infrastructure will have profound impacts
August 19, 2021
Safety jobsite OSHA
Utility Contractor Fined $1.3 Million for Safety Violations, Deaths
In February, Jordy Alexander Castaneda Romero, 27, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33, died after a dump truck struck and pushed them into a 9-ft.-deep trench in Boston.
August 19, 2021
Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With Deere, Outlines Bold Vision For Hcma In The Americas 01
Deere, Hitachi Dissolve 30-Year Excavator Joint Venture
After more than 30 years building excavators together, Hitachi Construction Machinery and John Deere are parting ways.
August 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Four Causes of Construction Project Delays & How to Solve Them
Construction project delays can be costly to your business but project management software can help ease the headaches these issues can cause
August 19, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Quick Wins for Contractors
What are the advantages to partnering with a dealer versus doing it yourself?
August 18, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
August 1, 2021
Adobe Stock 209466807
Pride and Pressure: Construction is About the Work, Not the Reward
New ForConstructionPros.com Editor-in-Chief Wayne Grayson reflects on the inspiring resolve of the construction industry over the last decade and lays out how it has shaped this site's core editorial values.
August 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 384753285
Is a Vehicle Mileage Tax on the Horizon?
Paying less at the pump, but more on your odometer, what does a vehicle miles traveled tax really entail?
August 17, 2021
08172021 Agc Inflation
AGC Plumbs the Depth of Construction’s Urgent Inflation and Supply Problems
Soaring costs and flat project pricing are a significant threat to financial security of many contractors. The Associated General Contractors takes stock of the issue, offers historical perspective and contract solutions to keep building
August 17, 2021
Hyundai Construction Equipment
Hyundai Construction Adds Tri State Equipment to Distribution Network
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas announces the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Tri-State Equipment Rentals.
August 16, 2021
ADEP partnered with Brokk to match demolition robots that would reduce crew size in a confined space while increasing productivity 50% over alternatives.
Demolition Robot Cuts a Pool from a Historic Basement 25% Under Budget
ADEP Group first use of a remote-controlled demolition robot keeps workers safe removing a concrete pool from the tight basement of a 120-year-old YMCA facility and handily beats the schedule
August 13, 2021
The California Energy Commission's 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards focused on four key areas to cost-effectively increase energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. (Click on the image to enlarge it)
California Energy Commission Approves Solar Mandate for New Buildings
Building Energy Efficiency Standards submitted to the California Building Standards Commission would require builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new and renovated commercial and high-rise residential structures
August 13, 2021
'As a woman in this industry, I sat in the back of the room for a long time because I felt that was where I belonged,' Valdez comments. 'Now, I do whatever I can to sit in the front row.'
Women in Construction: How Mentors Helped Shape My Construction Career
In this guest blog, Sunbelt Rentals' Jacki Valdez shares how the combination of determination and the right mentorship support set her up for a fulfilling career in the industry.
August 13, 2021
As part of its updated guidance, OSHA continues to emphasize vaccination as the optimal step to protect workers.
OSHA Issues Updated Guidance to Protect At-risk Workers from COVID-19
Updated guidance expands information on appropriate measures for protecting employees in higher-risk workplaces with mixed-vaccination status workers
August 13, 2021
Cu Vbc Katerra Volumetric Building Companies
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: VBC Approved to Buy Troubled Katerra Assets
Most-read construction stories include Hawbaker paying record $21M restitution for Davis Bacon violations, AEC firms 2X more likely to get ransomware attacks, ultra-high-performance concrete coming, is infrastructure resistance really about the deficit?
August 13, 2021
At bauma 2019, Caterpillar introduced 20 new models, including the 330 GC, 330 and 336 Next Generation excavators.
Caterpillar Bows Out of bauma 2022 But German Dealer Will Continue to Display
Zeppelin, one of Caterpillar's largest dealer partners, will assume sole responsibility for the display at the world's leading industry trade fair.
August 12, 2021
A weekly site walk with Doxel's digital surveyor .
Doxel Raises $40M from Insight Partners to Scale AI Construction Progress Monitoring
Tech is called ‘Waze for Construction’ – a controls platform that monitors job progress with cameras and with data from BIM, budgets and schedules to identify schedule and cost risks that could derail a project before managers know the risks exist
August 12, 2021
Agora Product
Construction Tech Materials Management Platform Nets $33 Million Investment
Agora attracted $33 million in Series B funding from investors for its construction technology platform.
August 12, 2021
Tips & Advice on Keeping the Cash Flowing Post COVID-19
Tips on How to Keep the Cash Flowing After COVID-19
Maintaining sustainable levels of cash flow for many construction companies is easier said than done. This article will seek to provide some solutions to this conundrum.
August 12, 2021
3 Ways Construction technology helps leaders
3 Ways Construction Tech Helps Leaders Create Cultures of Proactive Safety
On a jobsite, no one ever intends to make a mistake or cause an accident. But there are ways to prevent and curb these inherent risks associated with working in construction.
August 11, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
The Role of Construction Management Software in Mitigating Jobsite Risks
Hear about the ways in which construction management software can help you to mitigate jobsite risks; better manage and understand project costs; save time through improved organization; and ultimately reduce stress on your projects.
August 11, 2021
08102021 Abc Confidence Index
Contractor Confidence Falls as ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Stays Flat in July
With project owners considering delaying projects for cost corrections, contractors who have been 'all systems go' despite rising materials prices for months are 'slightly less sanguine' about rising sales, staffing and margins for the next 6 months
August 10, 2021
American Robotics
Ondas Buys Commercial Drone Maker American Robotics
Construction and drone technologies are becoming increasingly popular and profitable with investors.
August 10, 2021
COMPASS
COMPASS and CMiC Partner for Subcontractor Analysis
Through this integration, CMiC continues to enhance prequalification functionality for construction firms.
August 10, 2021