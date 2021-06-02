Toufic Tabbara Named CEO of Cement at LafargeHolcim U.S.

With a professional background that crosses diverse business divisions and spans both US and global geographies, the U.S. division of LafargeHolcim appointed Toufic Tabbara as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US Cement operations. Mr. Tabbara brings more than 20 years’ experience in the construction materials industry around the world that will help lead the organization through the next phase of growth.

Mr. Tabbara joined LafargeHolcim in 1998, beginning his career in the gypsum division, followed by roles in ready-mix, asphalt, and construction operations in the United States and Canada. In 2012, he was named Country CEO for Jordan, responsible for ready-mix operations, two cement plants, and one grinding plant. Most recently, Mr. Tabbara served as Country CEO for Algeria, where he oversaw ready mix, aggregates, gypsum and cement operations, in addition to a central research lab.

Mr. Tabbara received his Master of Business Administration from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon.

Mr. Tabbara succeeds Jamie Gentoso, who was recently named Global Head, Solutions & Products Business Unit and Group Executive Committee Member.