The WCA Appoints New Directors

The World Cement Association appointed Roland van Wijnen, CEO of PPC Ltd, and Mehendra Singhi, Managing Director & CEO of Dalmia Cement.

December 21, 2020
World Cement Association

Agreed to in a vote back on the Dec. 10, 2020, World Cement Association (WCA) General Assembly Meeting, the Association appointed two new Directors: Roland van Wijnen, CEO of Africa’s PPC Ltd., and Mahendra Singhi Managing Director & CEO of India’s Dalmia Cement. 

The Board of Directors has a key role within the WCA, as it defines the objectives and strategy of the association as well as overseeing the professional running of the organization and its activities. Board members are also responsible for ensuring members’ interests continue to be represented at all levels.

Mahendra Singhi Managing Director & CEO of India’s Dalmia CementMahendra Singhi Managing Director & CEO of India’s Dalmia CementThe World Cement Association

“It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to elected to this esteemed Board as a Director of the WCA. Cement is considered as a hard to abate sector; the agenda before all of us is to be leaders and make the sector possible to abate. Decarbonisation is most important now, so we have to recommit and ask what we can do to tackle this issue and turn cement from grey to green. All these efforts need knowledge collaborations, and WCA clearly shares this ambition through its work on climate protection and sustainability. Together we will help each other to improve the industry’s environmental performance."
Mahendra Singhi

Mahendra Singhi has had a central role in the growth and development of India’s cement sector for over 40 years. He leads Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, an Indian cement major recognised for having the lowest carbon footprint of cement operations globally, as Managing Director and CEO.

Roland van Wijnen, CEO of Africa’s PPC Ltd.Roland van Wijnen, CEO of Africa’s PPC Ltd.The World Cement Association

“When I look at the membership of WCA, it is truly impressive. For companies that have been in this industry a long time, we have practiced sustainability long before the word became popular and contributed to society in a positive way. I am impressed by the hard work and ambition of the WCA in bringing the global cement industry together to find innovative and collaborative solutions to our common problems. I am therefore excited and honoured to be joining the Board, and look forward to supporting the WCA’s vision of sustainable growth and taking the industry to the next level of success.” 
Roland van Wijnen

Roland van Wijnen brings more than 20 years of international CEO and consulting experience encompassing operations management, strategy planning and execution, business process re-engineering, and people management and development. Prior to his role as CEO at PPC, the largest African cement producer, he worked at LafargeHolcim, for 17 years during which time he held various senior leadership roles across the group.

WCA CEO, Ian Riley, welcomed them both to their new positions: “I am delighted to welcome two such distinguished and well-respected executives as Directors of the Association. They have been great supporters of the WCA, and their knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm will be invaluable assets as we move into the next phase of our mission to promote a successful and sustainable cement industry worldwide.” 

Related
Adobe Stock 269212483
Mission: Carbon Zero
December 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 186914228
'Decarbonizing' the Cement Industry
November 17, 2020
Recommended
Cu Skidsteer
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include measuring the problem with pandemic construction-material shortages, Hyundai to buy Doosan by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size and F-150 rated 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Latest
Tiger Loc Nox Crete Tiger Loc 1
TigerLoc
December 6, 2020
Adobe Stock 277977555
Lunar Construction & Lunar Concrete
Research papers suggest ideas on how to construct a permanent building on the moon.
November 25, 2020
The WEAV3D lattice offers flexibility and performance in the design, handling and placement of reinforcement that cannot be matched with traditional steel reinforcing.
Composite Tech for Polymer Concrete Product Reinforcement Approved
Oldcastle Infrastructure has approved the composite lattice material, WEAV3D, for reinforcement applications in polymer concrete and SMC composite products.
November 5, 2020
Rapid Strength Concrete Market Adobe Stock 87146790
Rapid Strength Concrete Market Analysis
Analysis of the global rapid strength concrete market shows steady growth of 8.3% during 2020-2026
November 2, 2020
A batch of NITROcrete in action.
NITROcrete Welcomes William Sandbrook and Kevin Foti to its Board of Directors
Sandbrook and Foti accepted appointments in October 2020. Combined, they bring over a century of industry knowledge and experience to advise NITROcrete's rapid expansion.
October 29, 2020
Geofoam placed during the rebuilt of the CDOT US 36 highway collapse in 2019.
The Role of Geofoam in the Evolution of the Modern Construction Industry
The use of EPS geofoams, has emerged as a key trend contributing to more sustainability and efficiency in the construction world.
October 22, 2020
Polymer Modified Structural Repair 5881070ae08f8
QUIKRETE Polymer Modified Structural Repair
January 19, 2017
Table 1
Concrete Slump Should Not Be Specified
The concrete producer and contractor should determine slump requirements.
March 14, 2017
In order to achieve the desired polished concrete finish on this lobby floor, Concrete Flooring Solutions used CTS Cement Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling product to bring an overpoured floor back to its specified recessed depth.
Self-Leveling Topping Corrects Concrete Floor Overpour on Polishing Job
CTS Cement's Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling topping helped a contractor bring an overpoured concrete floor back to specification in order to achieve the desired polished-concrete surface
April 18, 2012
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Lh Master S Rgb
LafargeHolcim Proposes New Board Members
Two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.
April 27, 2020
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
Rinker Materials Helps Construct Stormwater Management System at Major Industrial Park
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
April 16, 2020
Advance Concrete Sustainability with In-transit Concrete Management
Sponsored
Advance Concrete Sustainability with In-transit Concrete Management
The VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system provides automated process control during transit by using sensors on concrete trucks. Environmental benefits include: the potential for less cement usage, waste reduction and increased fuel efficiency.
December 1, 2020
Circa
Raising the Circa Resort & Casino
Luxury Las Vegas resort rises using several formwork solutions to conquer complex design.
March 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5d9c9d696ba90
[PODCAST] Bekaert Shares the Advantages of Fiber Reinforced Concrete
Fiber reinforced concrete requires less labor and saves material.
November 25, 2019
Aci Logo
American Concrete Institute Reveals Winners of 2019 Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites Student Competition
Students had to design, construct and test a concrete structure reinforced with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) to achieve the optimal load-to-cost ratio
October 31, 2019
Gcp Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Technology Solutions
GCP Applied Technologies' concrete technologies help producers optimize operational efficiency, materials management and sustainability
October 3, 2019
Pri Downtown Nashville Utility Lines Red Coloration Flowable Concrete 20190311 0271
Cemen Tech Announces New Utility Package at ICUEE 2019
Cemen Tech has unveiled an all-new Utility Package for its volumetric concrete mixers at ICUEE 2019.
October 2, 2019
Chem Patch Bag
ChemPatch Rapid Setting Works as Multi-Functional Repair Mortar
The versatile single component cementitious mortar can be used for various repairs to concrete substrates.
May 21, 2019
Maxresdefault 5a7c6db12ed04
[VIDEO] Sakrete Repairing Concrete Steps Video Tutorial
This easy Sakrete video tutorial shows how to repair concrete steps and porch using Sakrete Top’N Bound Repair to fix cracks
February 9, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6d61b167b
[VIDEO] Sakrete Installing a Steel Plate Video Tutorial
This short video shows six easy steps to securely install a steel plate with precision grout
February 9, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6ce3ed6dc
[VIDEO] Sakrete Stucco Repair Video Tutorial
In six easy steps, this video will show you how to use Sakrete stucco mix to fix holes and cracks making walls look just like new
February 9, 2018
QUIKRETE How-to Videos Reveal Project Demand
More than 12.5 million views finds pouring and finishing concrete most popular.
February 8, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6c81adcb1
[VIDEO] Sakrete Mortar Mix Video Tutorial
Here are some tips on how to use Sakrete products for home improvement projects
February 8, 2018