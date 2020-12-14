The Concrete Show India (CSI), an expo dedicated to the construction and infrastructure sector, will begin operating under the name of World of Concrete India, the largest and oldest Concrete Show in the world.

Organized originally by the erstwhile UBM India, the Concrete Show India has, over the years, been a niche platform focusing on core technologies, processes, applications, and practices in the construction and Infrastructure segment. On the other hand, the World of Concrete India (WOC) is a global Informa Markets property that had originally been bought from Hanley Wood, before expanding its reach to China and Europe. The rebranding to World of Concrete India reflects both the evolution of the show as well as its vision for the future with an optimal participation from coveted brands and international players.

The country's economy and the construction industry both have faced adversity following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. The shift to the World of Concrete brand is in sync with this movement in the market where the industry is looking forward to revival. According to an industry research, a sense of normalcy in the real estate and infrastructure industry is expected by Q2 2021, keeping in mind the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine, decrease in number of COVID cases and the gradual global travel permissions.

The World of Concrete India expo will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai from 20th May to 22nd May 2021 in a physical format.

Speaking on the new development, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India: