'Concrete Show India' Renamed to 'World of Concrete India'

The expo by Informa Markets in India joins hands with the world's largest and oldest concrete show. World of Concrete India is scheduled for May 20-22, 2021 in Mumbai.

December 14, 2020
World of Concrete
World Of Concrete India 2021 Logo
Informa Markets

The Concrete Show India (CSI), an expo dedicated to the construction and infrastructure sector, will begin operating under the name of World of Concrete India, the largest and oldest Concrete Show in the world.

Organized originally by the erstwhile UBM India, the Concrete Show India has, over the years, been a niche platform focusing on core technologies, processes, applications, and practices in the construction and Infrastructure segment. On the other hand, the World of Concrete India (WOC) is a global Informa Markets property that had originally been bought from Hanley Wood, before expanding its reach to China and Europe. The rebranding to World of Concrete India reflects both the evolution of the show as well as its vision for the future with an optimal participation from coveted brands and international players.

The country's economy and the construction industry both have faced adversity following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. The shift to the World of Concrete brand is in sync with this movement in the market where the industry is looking forward to revival. According to an industry research, a sense of normalcy in the real estate and infrastructure industry is expected by Q2 2021, keeping in mind the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine, decrease in number of COVID cases and the gradual global travel permissions.

The World of Concrete India expo will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai from 20th May to 22nd May 2021 in a physical format.

Speaking on the new development, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India:

"As part of Informa Markets in India's focus on rebuilding, developing and expanding business, we are delighted to be a part of the elite World of Concrete platform, while introducing its heritage, history and potential to our domestic market. Over the years, the Concrete Show India (CSI) has been an able platform for the construction and Infrastructure segment. As a part of World of Concrete, and keeping in mind the evolving requirements of the industry, our objective will be to enhance our customer orientation and value proposition towards this key sector. The World of Concrete Las Vegas is the destination for concrete and masonry professionals worldwide with more than 115 countries represented and World of Concrete India will surely benefit from leveraging the global brand for a greater number of key domestic and foreign manufacturers, networking, insights, educational programs, bi-monthly newsletter, year-round website, www.WOC360.com, high octane, content-driven conferences. While the pandemic has caused a disturbance for the industry in India, a certain cautious optimism is finding its way back, where additionally, rural and semi-urban demand is poised to create some buoyancy for a return to the growth path in the next fiscal (2021-22). A number of new trends have come into play, such as safety measures, the labour situation, cost control methods, and environment protection, among others. This will enable WOC to play an important role in analyzing the currents of the industry."

