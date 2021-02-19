3D Concrete Projects From Around the World

3D concrete can be used to create a wide range of projects - from buildings all the way to the tables in the backyard. These are a few examples that exemplify creative work.

February 19, 2021
KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG
The walls and pillars are created layer by layer. In this method of construction, no formwork is needed. The formulation of Korodur’s CyBe MORTAR building material was matched precisely to the requirements of the 3D printing process.
2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

Innovations in concrete and construction push the industry forward - onwards towards a bright future where a balance of efficiency, cost, and quality lay in perfect balance. One example of a young technology in concrete construction is 3D concrete printing. More and more projects are being carried out worldwide using this innovative method.

Korodur, the specialized building materials manufacturer based at Amberg and the CyBe Construction technology specialists from Oss in the Netherlands are reaping the benefits of it now, not only in residential construction, but by constantly developing new applications for 3D concrete printing – from outdoor furniture to environmental protection projects based on artificial ocean reefs.

In the case of 3D printing with CyBe MORTAR, sustainability comes into effect in many different facets. For example, with this intelligent building material, artificial reefs are created for marine life. Moreover, as far as CO 2 emissions are concerned, manufacture based on it is significantly more climate-friendly than that using conventional Portland cement.In the case of 3D printing with CyBe MORTAR, sustainability comes into effect in many different facets. For example, with this intelligent building material, artificial reefs are created for marine life. Moreover, as far as CO 2 emissions are concerned, manufacture based on it is significantly more climate-friendly than that using conventional Portland cement.2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

Since 2012, this medium-sized Bavarian company and the Dutch civil engineering experts have been running their joint-venture, and have already completed a variety of quite sensational residential buildings. “We implemented our first joint project, a residential construction in Dubai, in the desert under the most difficult conditions. Since then, even more exciting properties have been added to this, for example in India, Japan, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. After putting in years of lab work on the task of perfecting our 3D printing method, this combination of robotics and intelligent mortar has been refined even further. In the process, we have not only gained new insights into the most efficient methods of construction, but have also explored completely new possibilities for applications”, says Frank Sander, Technical Manager at Korodur International GmbH.

3D printing is an extremely attractive solution also in the public sector for the construction of sanitary rooms. Korodur and CyBe created this pilot project for Sapporo Park in Fukagawa, northern Japan.3D printing is an extremely attractive solution also in the public sector for the construction of sanitary rooms. Korodur and CyBe created this pilot project for Sapporo Park in Fukagawa, northern Japan.2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

Efficient, Fast & Inexpensive

The CyBe MORTAR, a mortar designed specially for 3D printing, is applied layer by layer in this process by means of robots, in a short time forming a wall or column with a high load-bearing capacity. CyBe’s 3D printers reach a speed of up to 500 mm/s. Thanks to the CyBe MORTAR building material developed by Korodur, units can be manufactured in one complete piece. Via the integration of an additive, the concrete can solidify very quickly, thus reducing the printing time significantly.

The particular advantages of this method are, on the one hand, a considerably shortened construction time and the cost savings involved. On the other hand, it offers architects and planners completely new design options that go beyond those of conventional construction. The buildings created in this way can be replicated any number of times with identical floor plans or simply adjusted as appropriate to cater for varying circumstances and requirements.

The 3D printing robots can be used, as required, on the actual construction site or for the prefabrication of components in an arbitrarily located workshop. In addition, there are mixed forms in which a robot close to the actual construction site produces various tailor-made components.

Sustainable, Versatile & Variable

“The possibilities for application are practically endless! Accurately-fitting service shafts are produced and installed on site in the shortest possible time lags using this innovative technology, for example, allowing damaged conduit access assemblies and connections to be replaced quickly. In addition, we have already created seating areas as well as combinations of tables and benches for outdoor use. Their exceptional design plus high degree of durability and stability all carry conviction. In any case, sustainability has always been a labour of love for us. A quite spectacular application in this context is the use of the product for the construction of artificial reefs. Thus, at critical locations we would like to help to revive the marine environment and assist the animals, plants and, in particular, corals in developing new habitats”, Frank Sander explains.

Free forms can easily be created using 3D printing – and this also applies to unusual seating designs that are characterized by comfort, durability and stability.Free forms can easily be created using 3D printing – and this also applies to unusual seating designs that are characterized by comfort, durability and stability.2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

The CyBe and Korodur 3D printing process ensures high efficiency, reduced construction times, and low production costs.The CyBe and Korodur 3D printing process ensures high efficiency, reduced construction times, and low production costs.2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

On the one hand, 3D printing of homes is a very cost-effective and sustainable alternative to conventional construction methods - at the same time, they also enable very high-quality interior designs. This extraordinary, luxurious bathroom ambience was created especially for the Salone di Mobile in Milan 2018.On the one hand, 3D printing of homes is a very cost-effective and sustainable alternative to conventional construction methods - at the same time, they also enable very high-quality interior designs. This extraordinary, luxurious bathroom ambience was created especially for the Salone di Mobile in Milan 2018.2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

What are buildings of tomorrow going to look like - which new processes will revolutionize building culture, and what contributions can be made by the building materials industry? The Salone di Mobile in Milan 2018, where 3D printing with CyBe MORTAR was presented, provided an outlook.What are buildings of tomorrow going to look like - which new processes will revolutionize building culture, and what contributions can be made by the building materials industry? The Salone di Mobile in Milan 2018, where 3D printing with CyBe MORTAR was presented, provided an outlook.2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

A variety of new possible applications have already come about – including the tailor-made construction of shafts for underground utilities and much more.A variety of new possible applications have already come about – including the tailor-made construction of shafts for underground utilities and much more.2020 CyBe Construction | KORODUR Westphal Hartbeton GmbH & Co. KG

There are other ways, too, in which the Korodur/CyBe process contributes to climate and environmental protection – namely, in terms of its CO2 footprint: the quantity of carbon dioxide obtained during the production of the solely mineral CyBe MORTAR “made in Germany” is at least 20% lower than that produced by conventional Portland cement. Nikola Heckmann, Korodur’s CEO, says emphatically: “This is an essential part of our corporate philosophy. We consider the careful use of resources and the reduction of emissions to be fundamental to our future viability. For the same reason we are committed to the development of new technologies and processes. This also includes our 3D concrete printing process, with which we have positioned ourselves not only in Europe but throughout the world as an innovative and reliable partner to the construction industry”.

Up-to-date information on CyBe MORTAR procedures and applications is presented for architects, planners, developers and other companies from the real estate sector on the site www.3d-concrete-printing.com.
