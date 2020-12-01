Husqvarna Group Agrees to Acquire Blastrac & Expand Surface Prep Offerings

Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division signed an agreement to acquire Blastrac, one of the leading providers of surface preparation technologies for the global construction and remediation industry.

December 1, 2020
Husqvarna Construction Products
Husqvarna Construction to acquire Blastrac, a leading provider of surface preparation technologies and equipment for the global construction and remediation industry
Blastrac
“The acquisition of Blastrac strengthens and complements our organic growth ambitions, as we are further expanding into complementary surface preparation solutions. This will enable us to provide customers with a complete range of solutions for any given surface preparation task,” said Henric Andersson, President & CEO, Husqvarna Group.

Karin Falk, President, Husqvarna Group’s Construction DivisionKarin Falk, President, Husqvarna Group’s Construction DivisionHusqvarna GroupThe Blastrac product portfolio includes high-quality and efficient solutions for shot blasting, scarifying, scraping, grinding & polishing and dust collection. Blastrac’s net sales during last 12 months amounted to approximately SEK 600m. The company has 380 employees globally with manufacturing and sales offices in North America, Europe and Asia with sales in more than 80 countries.

“The acquisition aims to further build and expand our offering in the market for surface preparation. Blastrac's business fits well into our growth strategy and will enable us to expand to our existing and new customers,” said Karin Falk, President, Construction Division. “In addition, the Blastrac team will bring extensive product and market expertise with these complementary solutions.”

The parties aim at closing the acquisition by the end of 2020. The acquisition is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities.   

