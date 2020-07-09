Tacoma Replacing Asphalt Roadway with Concrete

Crews recently began work on a year-long $24 million project to improve a stretch of Taylor Way in the Port of Tacoma.

Crews recently began work on a year-long $24 million project to improve a stretch of Taylor Way in the Port of Tacoma. The project will replace the road, add pedestrian facilities and reduce congestion, the story says. Site preparation work began along Taylor Way between East 11th Street and state Route 509.

Taylor Way is a major freight corridor serving the Port of Tacoma Manufacturing Industrial Center along the Blair-Hylebos Peninsula and carries 4-10 million tons of freight every year. The road isn’t equipped to handle the heavy loads traffic, according to city staff, causing frequent truck and rail conflicts and backups.

