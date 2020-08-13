Concrete Foundation Adds to Airport Jet Blast Deflector

Loop News reported that improvements have begun at Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands. A blast deflector is being constructed to mitigate air turbulence at ground level by “deflecting” air upwards for departing aircraft to protect passing pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic using the road adjacent to the fence line.

The blast deflector is made of galvanized steel panels that are powder coated and painted orange and white for easy identification. The panels are mounted on a light weight steel frame and fastened to a monolithic concrete foundation to prevent uplift. The blast deflector will extend from the south side of the extended runway and continue around the perimeter fence line. The assembly and installation of the blast deflector is scheduled for completion by the end of August 2020.

Additionally, as part of the Airfield Upgrade Project, the new runway and runway extension will be “grooved” to enhance water shedding during heavy rainstorms and increase friction coefficient and safety factor for aircraft landings and departures during extreme wet weather.

Read the whole story here.