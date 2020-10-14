Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years

A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.

October 14, 2020
Grand View Research Inc., by PR Newswire for Journalists
Adobe Stock 87146790
Adobe Stock Photos | Photo by Naypong Studio

The global self-healing concrete market size is expected to reach USD 305.38 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 37.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for durable building structures, along with rising demand for reduction in structural maintenance cost, is anticipated to support the product demand over the forecast period. 

Key Findings

  • Intrinsic form of self-healing concrete is anticipated to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 35.1% from 2020 to 2027 on account of its increasing applications in building and construction, which is applicable in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure constructions
  • In 2019, the infrastructure application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 58.3% and is likely to ascend at a significant rate in the projected period. Increasing demand for infrastructure projects in major regions across the globe is expected to ascend the demand for the product
  • In North America, the capsule-based form segment was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming period on account of its wide acceptance in commercial and industrial buildings
  • Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. Awareness regarding the product benefits and adoption of technologically advanced systems in construction is likely to boost the demand for the product in the region
  • Basilisk is the largest player for self-healing concrete globally and is aiming to introduce technically advanced products for the self-healing property of concrete.

Find the 100 page research report with ToC on "Self-healing Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Intrinsic, Capsule Based, Vascular), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/self-healing-concrete-market.

Self-Healing Concrete

The product is commercially available since its introduction in 2017 and is anticipated to witness significant demand in the coming years owing to its wide adoption by the end-use segments. Self-healing property offered by this concrete results in less structural maintenance cost of the building over the long run. This, in turn, is increasing the popularity of self-healing concrete in the construction of commercial and residential buildings.

The building and construction sector is the major application industry for self-healing concrete. Though the traditional concrete has higher traction than any other concrete products owing to its easy application and relatively low cost, the self-healing concrete is expected to gain momentum in the upcoming period owing to its advantages.

The market is characterized by a limited number of players owing to less awareness of the product. However, there are several suppliers engaged in the production and distribution of healing agents for self-healing concrete applications. Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2019 on account of the early adoption of innovative techniques in construction applications.

The Report

Grand View Research has segmented the global self-healing concrete market on the basis of form, application, and region:

  • Self-healing Concrete Form Outlook (Volume, Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027): Intrinsic; Capsule Based; and Vascular
  • Self-healing Concrete Application Outlook (Volume, Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027): Residential; Industrial; Commercial; and Infrastructure
  • Self-healing Concrete Regional Outlook (Volume, Cubic Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027):
    North America - The U.S.; Canada; Mexico
    Europe - The U.K.; Germany; France
    Asia Pacific - China; India; Japan
    Rest of World: Brazil

The report notes Key Players of Self-healing Concrete Market

  • Basilisk
  • PENETRON
  • Kryton
  • Xypex Chemical Corporation
  • Sika AG
  • BASF SE
  • Hycrete, Inc.
  • Cemex
  • Oscrete
  • GCP Applied Technologies
  • RPM International
Related
8518049675 C37e546bf2 O
Self-Healing Concrete Market to Grow 24% by 2024
July 31, 2019
Recommended
121573187 3615695241802738 2033168230950270234 N
Highways Coronavirus Relief Act Introduced in House
H.R. 8300 was introduced by Representative Rodney Davis last month to provide for a temporary increase to the Federal share for certain highway projects
October 14, 2020
Screenshot 2020 10 13 131155
Civil Contractors Remain Optimistic Despite Widespread Pandemic Impacts
Contactors are still seeing high levels of backlog and remain relatively optimistic about the state of the civil construction market.
October 13, 2020
While the devices can help us a lot, they’re leading to some very unfortunate unintended consequences. For example, 40% of commercial driving accidents are being caused by device distraction.
Utilize Technology to Keep Drivers Safe
Telematics, video and communication apps can help ensure safety of drivers for your construction fleet.
October 8, 2020
Latest
Gcp High Rise Ricardo Gomez Angel 6 Lcdqr My Tji Unsplash
Tackling High-rise Concrete Construction Challenges
As architects design new high-rise buildings taller and with more complexity, producers are challenged to deliver ready-mix concrete that can be pumped, placed, and finished effectively for these structures.
October 9, 2020
The One South First (Domino Sugar) project was a 42-story commerical/residential building featuring punched window openings - demonstrating an important advancement in the use of 3D-printed forms.
The Winner of the PCI Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute announced the winner of the ninth annual Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award - The Gate Precast Company for Domino Sugar (New York City) project
October 9, 2020
The Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs 25 lbs. and generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
Vacuum Lifting Can Protect Workers From Silica Dust
Silica dust has been recognized for decades as an occupational health concern. In March 2016, OSHA announced a final rule pertaining to silica exposure regulations. Enforcement for employers covered by the construction standard began in September 2017.
October 9, 2020
Hilti Pmd 200 Tool
Hilti PMD 200 2D Layout Tool
Tool can be used to easily mark out drywall track locations and complex geometries in indoor environments.
October 8, 2020
Random cracks in reinforced slabs caused by thermal contraction and drying shrinkage are not longitudinal cracks and typically do not increase the risk of reinforcement corrosion in concrete.
Two Theories Related to Cracks and Rebar Corrosion
March 16, 2015
If you try to compete like you did in the past, you’re going to be one of two things: busy and broke or not busy and out of business.
Differentiate Your Construction Company to Make More Money
You’ve got to offer more turnkey and ongoing value-added services to make your company more attractive to customers and prospects.
October 7, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Is Your Crew Really Ready for an Emergency?
Assess the potential emergencies your crew could face and create proactive plans so all are prepared.
October 7, 2020
GPRS operators using the GSSI StructureScan Mini at Yankee Stadium
Ground-penetrating Radar Helps Map Precise Utility Location
For this reason, construction firms have come around to the notion that concrete scanning is vital to jobsite safety and efficiency.
October 7, 2020
Ligchine Screedsaver Elite
Ligchine Introduces the SCREEDSAVER ELITE
The SCREEDSAVER ELITE is Ligchine’s newest laser-guided concrete screed machine to join the SCREEDSAVER line of innovative, labor-saving machines.
October 5, 2020
The Carmix 3500 TC mobile concrete batching plant.
The Carmix 3500 TC gets US Citizenship
The Carmix 3500 TC machine has recently qualified in the US as the first mobile concrete batching plant with NS-001 certification for direct use in public works.
October 5, 2020
Today's joint fillers are intentionally over-applied in warehouse and industrial applications, and flush-trimmed with a floor razor to keep out debris and protect slab edges from spalling.
Concrete Control Joints 101: How to Apply Filler
Applying control-joint filler demands balancing hardness to transfer loads, flexibility to move with the slabs and application timing to minimize tearing
October 18, 2018
Rodding on the top layer of a concrete cylinder.
Testing Concrete With the Maturity Method
During the last few decades of significant progress for concrete, today’s most widely used compressive strength standard emerged: the cylinder concrete break tests.
October 3, 2020
Outriggers
CM Labs Concrete Pump Simulator Endorsed by American Concrete Pumping Association
Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations.
October 2, 2020
When you mix high dosage levels of macro fibers in concrete, one of challenges is to achieve a good blending between concrete and fiber.
How High Dosage Levels of Macro Fibers Are Improving Concrete Slabs
Slab-on-grade floor and pavement panels shrink less and have almost no curl.
August 21, 2013
HUS Bridge Hospital, Finland received The Best Public Project award.
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Cnt Thumb 236
[NEWS TRACKER] House Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund FAST Act through 2021
Reauthorization plan would commit to FAST Act adding $13.6 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from general funding; plus more construction industry news on the October 1, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
October 1, 2020
When removing wooden floors, contractors should use a scarifier equipped with a cutting blade to make cuts across the surface.
How Does It Come Off? Tips and Tricks for Hard Goods Flooring Removal
Hard goods such as wood, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles and quarry tiles are usually applied directly to a concrete floor using adhesives.
September 30, 2020
Skudo Commercial System.
Skudo Commercial System
The Skudo Commercial System is ideal to protect surfaces from construction site damages and spills on large commercial projects.
September 29, 2020
World Of Concrete Logo
World of Concrete 2021 Shifts Conference Dates From January to June
Exhibition will now take place June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
September 29, 2020
Terracon Stage 1 Site Selection Tool.
Terracon Stage 1 Site Selection Tool
Stage1 combines Terracon’s project data with environmental and geologic data sources from more than 700 public and private map sources for remote, site-specific research.
September 29, 2020
Bobcat Features On Demand.
Bobcat Features On Demand
Features On Demand allows operators to purchase a Bobcat skid-steer or compact track loader with certain features enabled at the point of sale, plus the ability to turn on other machine features after the initial sale without significant cost or machine u
September 28, 2020
Simpson Strong-Tie FX-70-6FS Fast-Set Epoxy Bottom Seal.
Simpson Strong-Tie FX-70-6FS Fast-Set Epoxy Bottom Seal
The FX-70-6FS fast-set epoxy bottom seal is a three-component, moisture-tolerant epoxy grout designed as part of the FX-70 structural repair and protection system to facilitate same-day filling of underwater fiberglass pile jackets.
September 28, 2020
Ulma Form-Works Stripping Corner Max.
Ulma Form-Works Stripping Corner Max
The Stripping Corner Max simplifies wall formwork erection and stripping in elevator shafts or stairwells, hollow piers, or any other interior wall type.
September 28, 2020
P824 Extrutech FORM Wall System.
P824 Extrutech FORM Wall System
Extrutech 8-in. thick panel is a "stay-in-place" form for concrete poured structural walls.
September 28, 2020