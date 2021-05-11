WCA Launches Climate Partnership Program, Virtual Open Day Planned for June 2

World Cement Association's Climate Partnership program is planned to be a collaboration with NGOs, think tanks, and sustainability-focused events providers. The WCA Virtual Open Day virtual conference is planned for June 2, 2021.

May 11, 2021
Jonathan Kozlowski

As part of its continuing Climate and Environment commitment, the World Cement Association's (WCA) new Climate Partnership program will be a collaboration with organizations such as NGOs, think tanks, and sustainability-focused events providers.

To date, the organizations that have already signed up are Climate Action, Decarb Connect, and Smart Surfaces Coalition.

  • Climate Action establishes and builds partnerships between business, government, and public bodies to accelerate international sustainable development and advance the ‘green economy.  This is achieved by providing a global media and events platform across which stakeholders can share knowledge, technologies and expertise, and identify innovative solutions to the challenges presented by climate change and a growing population.
  • Decarb Connect supports those driving decarbonization in the most energy-intensive sectors, such as the cement, mining, and steel industries, brokering access to hard-to-reach information, and facilitating network relationships across the industry.
  • Smart Surfaces Coalition is an organization committed to the rapid and cost-effective global adoption of smart surfaces, improving city livability, health, and equity. The Coalition shares analytical tools, training, data, research, and support on influencing city policies, aiming to cost-effectively reduce global CO2-equivalent emissions by 10%.

This initiative enables knowledge sharing between WCA and its climate partners, giving the cement industry a voice and platform outside of its traditional silos, as well as fostering new partnerships, collaborations, and ideas between the industry, other hard-to-abate sectors, and the wider climate movement.

As quoted in the official announcement, on May 11, 2021, WCA's CEO Ian Riley:

“It’s more important than ever to prioritise the decarbonisation of our industry. Our Climate Partners bring a wealth of valuable cross-sectoral knowledge and expertise that will benefit our members, and give the wider cement industry a boost in taking real action to mitigate the climate crisis. I’m particularly pleased to count these three impressive organisations as our first Climate Partners and look forward to accelerating environmental and decarbonisation initiatives together, and exploring a range of ongoing initiatives.”

WCA Virtual Open Day

Alex Cameron, founder and CEO of Decarb Connect, and Greg Kats, CEO & Steering Committee Co-chair of Smart Surfaces Coalition will be speaking at WCA’s Virtual Open Day on June 2.

Event speakers include:

  • Chair - Ian Riley, CEO of WCA
  • Keynote Address - Zhiping Song, President, WCA and Former Chairman of CNBM
  • Keynote Speaker - Mahendra Singhi from Dalmia Cement (India)
  • Manon Burbidge, Communications and Policy Coordinator of WCA
  • Alex Cameron, Founder and CEO Decarb Connect
  • Brent Constantz, CEO of Blue Planet System Corporation (USA)
  • Gregory Kats, Founder of Smart Surface Coalition
  • Jiammei Ma, Cement Pyro Systems Engineer for the Sinoma Tianjin Research Institute in China
  • Paul Majsztrik, Director of Applied Research of Solidia Technologies (USA)
  • Jo Michael, Membership Engagement and Communications Coordinator of WCA
  • Delon Perumal, Head of Operations at PPC International (South Africa)
  • Anil Raman, Health and Safety Director of YTL Cement (Malaysia)
  • Ahmed Safraoui, Corporate Process Manager at CIMAT (Morocco)
  • Rosy Wang, Senior Coordinator of WCA
Related
Adobe Stock 269212483
Mission: Carbon Zero
December 21, 2020
“WCA supports a sustainable cement industry and encourages technical development and other steps to achieve full decarbonization,' said Song Zhiping, President of the World Cement Association.
World Cement Association Urges Industry to Embrace Decarbonization
September 12, 2019
Wca Logo
World Cement Association Appoints Ian Riley as CEO
July 8, 2019
World Cement Association President Urges Cement Industry to Adopt De-carbonization Measures
March 22, 2019
Recommended
The Ford Lightning will join Ford's growing EV lineup, including the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit commercial van. The pickup will be available mid-2022 as a 2023 model.
Ford Names Electric F-150 the Lightning
Ford will reveal the Lightning at its world headquarters in Dearborn, MI on May 19th for everyone to view live.
May 10, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Track the Cash and Get Digital with Billing to Boost Your Business Cash Flow
Track your cash balance daily and follow these tips to speed collections and improve liquidity of your construction business.
May 10, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 10, 2021
Latest
Battery-powered roller screeds are great for rural applications. They have no cords or hoses and can be easily operated in remote environments with a limited power supply.
Circular Concrete Pours: Tips on Pouring a Circular Foundation for a Grain Bin
When the job is a foundation for a grain bin, you can find limitations and unique challenges to such a remote setting. Investing in specialized equipment may save time and provide a long-lasting foundation.
May 10, 2021
Rules for Designing Concrete Contraction Joints
10 Pro Tips for Concrete Contraction Joints
Concrete cracks, it's a fact. Download this infographic of professional advice on designing contraction joints in your concrete slab and do what you can to control the cracks in your concrete.
May 7, 2021
Dji 0056
Each Skid Steer Saw is Built by Hand
This innovation in concrete sawing puts the blade on your skid steer – enhancing your mobility, and worker safety. Project profile of its use at the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant in Knoxville, Tenn.
May 7, 2021
Urethane Concrete Floor Repair 300x200px
WearCOAT 720 and 735 Urethane Concrete Coatings
Replacing WearCOAT 705 and 710, these new formulations offer a moisture tolerant and environmentally sustainable solution for concrete floor repair.
May 6, 2021
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Sourcing Form Panels Locally
Sponsored
Sourcing Form Panels Locally
Need help finding high-quality concrete forming panels? Save on shipping costs and source directly from an APA North American manufacturer.
May 1, 2021
Best Projects of the Year in the Above-Grade Concrete Home
Squareness & Plumb: Thermal Mass Creates Home of the Future
Incorporating several energy-efficient technologies, such as solar panels and geothermal energy, this concrete residential home in Connecticut recognized as Concrete Foundations Association’s 2020 Above Grade Residence.
May 3, 2021
Bh Presentation
Two-Day Management Focused Event, Ignite Construction Summit set for November 2021
Planned for November 3-5 in Las Vegas, the exclusive event for construction business owners announces the speaker lineup.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
ICC-ES Evaluation Report for GatorBar Composite Rebar
ICC-ES Eval. Report for GatorBar Composite Rebar
According to Neuvoka Corp. its GatorBar received the composite rebar industry's first ICC-ES report for structure applications.
March 19, 2021
Inside the ACI Resource Center Southern California
ACI Resource Center Finally Opens
Expanded access to training and certification, the American Concrete Institute Resource Center - Southern California. Here's a look inside and what to expect.
May 3, 2021
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Sponsored
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Learn how advanced chemistry, and technology can help concrete producers achieve greater strength, sustainability, and savings. Read recent case study.
May 1, 2021
Hilti Kbtz2 Expansion Anchor Product Photo
The Kwik Bolt-TZ2 Concrete Wedge Anchor
April 29, 2021
The Bulldog SDS-Plus Floor Scraper
The Bulldog SDS-Plus Floor Scraper
April 29, 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Auction at World of Concrete 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Auction at World of Concrete 2021
A Mack Granite 2021 GR64FR Mixer has been donated towards the annual Concrete Industry Management auction for the World of Concrete 2021 taking place in Las Vegas, June 8-10. The auction will be held on June 9.
April 28, 2021
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Architects on the renovation of a 280-year-old New Hampshire church utilize the non-destructive investigation technique to save time and money in the construction of the church's expansion.
April 27, 2021
Pictured, an outdoor living space where acid stains were used to etch the concrete surface.
Understand the Differences Between Concrete Dyes, Stains and Pigments
When it comes to imparting color on a concrete surface, understanding the product options is critical in order to achieve the finished look your customer desires
April 27, 2021
Solida concrete pavers being loaded into the CO2 curing chamber.
Low-Carbon Cement Tech Company Raises $78 Million, Names New CEO
The low-carbon cement tech company Solidia Technologies raises $78 million in a fundraiser to support continued development to the decarbonization of the critical building materials industries.
April 26, 2021
The EcoClear Neutralizes Hydrodemolition Water & Removes Particles
The EcoClear Neutralizes Hydrodemolition Water & Removes Particles
The EcoClear water filtration system neutralizes hydrodemolition water and removes particles.
April 26, 2021
Terrazzo Line of Stone Coatings
Updated Formula & Colors for Terrazzo Line of Stone Coatings
April 26, 2021
Cordless Bar Cutter
Cordless Steel & Aluminum Bar Cutter
April 26, 2021
PROFACTOR SDS-Max 18V Hitman Rotary Hammers
BOSCH Targeted the Cord on Your Rotary Hammer with the PROFACTOR SDS-Max 18V Hitman Series Rotary Hammers
April 26, 2021
Aci Foundation Logo 2
Compressive Strength, Shear Behavior & More - ACI Foundation Funds 8 Research Projects
CRC seeks concrete research projects that further the knowledge and sustainability of concrete materials, construction, and structures. These are 2021's eight research projects funded by the ACI Foundation’s Concrete Research Council.
April 26, 2021
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
Sponsored
What’s a Brand Name Worth?
EquipmentWatch analysts have taken a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment.
May 10, 2021