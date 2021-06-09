ACI Concrete Convention to be In-Person in Atlanta

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is hosting its ACI Concrete Convention in-person in Atlanta from Oct. 17-21, 2021.

Known as the world’s gathering place for advancing concrete, this event marks the first time the Institute will be holding an in-person convention since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety requirements set by the local, state, and federal government at the time of the convention will be followed.

The convention will be hosted in Atlanta with a robust schedule that includes traditional in-person activities. Select programming will also be available live or on-demand to attendees who choose to attend virtually. Committee meetings and social events will be limited to in-person attendees.

The student competition and related student activities will be fully virtual. Full details including a comprehensive schedule are being finalized and will be posted to ACIConvention.org soon.

Sponsors/exhibitors for the event are being accepted, and attendee registration will open soon. The convention hotel is the Hilton Atlanta Downtown; interested attendees are encouraged to book sleeping rooms early to ensure availability.