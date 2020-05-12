Liebherr, Designwerk to Unveil Electric Truck Mixer

Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free, electric mixer truck for transporting concrete.

May 12, 2020
Liebherr USA, Co.
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free mixer truck to transport concrete.
Liebherr
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed the first fully electric truck mixers with 10 and 12 m³ drums on a 5-axle chassis.

The first operations are planned for customers Holcim and KIBAG in Switzerland. This design is ideal for Switzerland, where vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 40 tonnes are allowed to drive on 5 axles.

Concrete production in the concrete plants is clean and environmentally friendly, as the mixing plants operate electrically. This is not yet the case when transporting the concrete to the construction site. Until now, powerful diesel engines have been the norm for such applications - combined with emissions in terms of exhaust gases and noise.

The new ETM 1005 and 1205 truck mixers on a chassis from Futuricum will change that. They transport large quantities of concrete to the construction site quietly and reliably without exhaust emissions.

Since distances from the concrete plant to the construction site are relatively short compared to freight traffic, this all-electric solution is particularly well suited for this application. Moreover, the vehicles return to the concrete plant again and again, where there is a charging infrastructure for the batteries.

Thanks to large accumulator capacities, charging the batteries is normally only necessary overnight. The Futuricum chassis has the equivalent of 680 HP, and can easily cope with the weight of the concrete.

Energy recovery during braking or downhill driving further increases the range of the truck and reduces operating and maintenance costs. The drum drive developed by Liebherr and ZF consists of a low-maintenance and efficient unit of electric motor and mixer gearbox.

For the first time, both the truck and the truck mixer body are powered jointly by the traction battery, eliminating the need for costly power electronics components. The compact electric drive for the mixing drum is flanged directly to the drum and its high efficiency ensures that power consumption for relieving the traction battery of the Futuricum truck remains low.

It also eliminates the need for any hydraulic equipment - no hose connections, no pump, and therefore no risk of leakage. Liebherr's truck mixer body has a low net weight combined with the best possible transport volume, a long service life thanks to its special wear-resistant steel and the ergonomic design of the operation system and access points. A platform system on both sides allows flexible positioning and attachment of accessories or attachments to suit customer requirements.

All subassemblies, chassis and mixer bodies are optimally matched to each other by Liebherr and Futuricum. The weight distribution across the axles is ideal for very good driving characteristics. A temperature management system ensures that the components are cooled or heated as required. The ETM 1005 and 1205 on Futuricum chassis are a real breakthrough when it comes to environmentally friendly concrete transport.

The truck is expected to go into operation in the fall of 2020. 

