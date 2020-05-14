Cement/Concrete Association Sets New Sustainability Guidelines

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has today published new guidelines aimed at further improving the biodiversity performance of the industry’s quarries.

May 14, 2020
Gcca

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has published new guidelines aimed at further improving the biodiversity performance of the industry’s quarries.

The guidelines support the association’s Sustainability Charter implementation and represent a collaborative effort by GCCA member companies to improve overall performance in biodiversity management and the rehabilitation of quarries.

Member companies will use the guidelines to implement agreed good practices, as well as a framework for reporting progress against Key Performance Indictors (KPIs).

Minimizing the impact of extraction activity is an important priority for the cement and concrete industry globally. Creating new habitats through rehabilitation and mitigation is already an established practice in many countries, and the GCCA’s new guidelines will help to support the wider adoption of these practices across the sector.

Among the priority areas covered by the new guidelines are the inclusion of social, economic and environmental considerations for the future use of the sites once extraction activity ceases, as well as relevant legislative requirements. The guidelines also advocate for the application of progressive rehabilitation where possible as good practice during the lifetime of a quarry.

Stakeholder involvement and consultation is also recommended at all stages, as is the practice of ensuring rehabilitation and biodiversity plans are in place before the commencement of extraction activities at new sites.

In addition to the new guidelines, the GCCA has also announced that it has joined ‘Business for Nature’, a global coalition bringing together influential organisations and forward-thinking businesses with the aim of demonstrating action to reverse nature loss.

Eva Zabey, Executive Director of Business for Nature said, “We are delighted to be able to welcome GCCA to Business for Nature. Now more than ever, the business community has its part to play and is uniting behind and calling on governments to protect ecosystems. We are looking forward to working with GCCA to further incorporate nature into the heart of mainstream business, finance and government decision-making.”

The United Nations has declared 2020 as a super year for nature and biodiversity “to help achieve human well-being, tackle climate change and protect our living planet.” The GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for Quarry Rehabilitation and Biodiversity Management can be found here.


Recommended
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Combo Graph Apr 20
Construction Backlog Falls But Contractor Confidence is Up from Historic Lows
Despite shrinking backlog in April 2020, confidence among construction industry leaders inched upward last month from the historic lows observed in March.
May 12, 2020
Latest
Cnt 226 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Pandemic Continues to Negatively Affect Construction
Dodge Data is reporting the second quarter of the financial year for the US will be much worse than the first quarter outcome, plus more industry news on the May 14, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 14, 2020
Virtual technical presentations originally scheduled for the ACI Concrete Convention will now be delivered virtually.
ACI Announces Concrete Convention's Virtual Technical Presentations
Following cancellation of the recent ACI Concrete Convention this past March due to COVID-19, the American Concrete Institute announces its Virtual Technical Presentations will be hosted June 1-3, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Wildlife Habitat Council recognized Buzzi Unicem for its environmental efforts.
Buzzi Unicem Awarded Gold Conservation Certification
Buzzi Unicem USA - Greencastle Plant has been recognized for its environmental and sustainability programs by the Wildlife Habitat Council.
May 13, 2020
Chimney located in an industrial facility.
How the Hinge Method for Controlled Demolition Works
The fastest technique used in demolishing chimneys is controlled demolition using explosives. This article takes a deeper look at a specific method of controlled collapse: the hinge method.
May 12, 2020
Concrete control joint.
Rules for Designing Contraction Joints
To minimize random concrete cracking in slabs-on-ground, follow these simple rules.
May 12, 2020
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free mixer truck to transport concrete.
Liebherr, Designwerk to Unveil Electric Truck Mixer
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free, electric mixer truck for transporting concrete.
May 12, 2020
Sika WT-240 P Permeability Reducing Admixture.
Sika Introduces Permeability Reducing Admixture
With the addition of Sika WT - 240 P, Sika say it's the only manufacturer to offer the two core product technologies in permeability reducing admixtures; hydrophilic crystalline and hydrophobic pore blocking.
May 11, 2020
The European Space Agency recently reported that human urine could be used to make concrete on the moon.
Concrete on Moon Could be Made with Human Urine
The European Space Agency said Friday that human urine could one day become a useful ingredient in making concrete to build on the Moon.
May 11, 2020
LafargeHolcim Announces Lapse of Philippines Transaction
In May 2019 LafargeHolcim signed an agreement with San Miguel Corporation for the sale of its entire 85.7 percent shareholding in Holcim Philippines Inc. subject to customary and regulatory approvals, including those required by the Philippines Competitio
May 11, 2020
The Milwaukee Tool MXF301-1CP offers safer handheld coring.
Milwaukee Tool Launches MX FUEL Handheld Core Drill
The MX FUEL Handheld Core Drill delivers a safer handheld coring experience and the power to core up to 6 in holes in reinforced concrete.
May 11, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] ABC Discusses Coronavirus Impact on Construction Activity and Materials
Associated Builders and Contractor's Mike Bellaman shares outlook for construction industry going forward.
May 11, 2020
Kienstra Ready Mix reduced its at-fault risk when it started using SmartDrive technology.
At-Fault Truck Collision Risk Reduced in 18 Months With In-Cab Video
St. Louis-based Kienstra Ready-Mix Concrete has experienced a reduction in at-fault collisions since rolling out the SmartDrive video-based safety program in 2018.
May 11, 2020
The Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw DCS389.
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw
Dewalt recently upgraded its 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw DCS389.
May 10, 2020
ChemMasters SpeedPatch-XL.
ChemMasters SpeedPatch XL
ChemMasters, Inc. has introduced SpeedPatch XL, a single component cementitious repair mortar for a wide variety of horizontal, vertical and overhead repairs to concrete substrates.
May 10, 2020
LafargeHolcim Expects Resiliency, Major Role in Industry Rebound
LafargeHolcim recently released its 2020 first quarter results.
May 10, 2020
ASV&apos;s recently introduced compact track loader, the RT-50.
ASV Adds Maxx Outdoor & Equipment to Dealer Network
ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose compact track loaders and skid steers, adds Maxx Outdoor & Equipment to its dealer network.
May 9, 2020
Falls Village 2
Shotcrete Liner Rehabilitates Hydroelectric Plant
Constructed in 1914 along the Housatonic River in Connecticut, Falls Village Hydroelectric Generating Plant recently rehabilitated Penstock No. 1 with a custom-designed structural shotcrete liner.
May 9, 2020
Advanced Concrete Screeds Quick Release Bar Kit.
Advanced Concrete Screed Quick Release Bar Kit
Advanced Concrete Screed has released a new product, the Quick Release Bar Kit.
May 8, 2020
The Dewalt 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT&circledR; 4-1/2 &ndash; 6 IN. Grinder (DCG418).
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Grinder
Dewalt recently upgraded its 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® 4-1/2 – 6 IN. Grinder (DCG418).
May 8, 2020
Multiquip3
Multiquip Issues COVID-19 Update
Multiquip issued a updated statement regarding its activities regarding COVID-19.
May 8, 2020
Recycling 4091876 1280
Concrete Waste to Be Recycled at New Michigan Facility
Concrete waste and other construction waste will be recycled at a planned facility in Michigan.
May 8, 2020
HeidelbergCement says it&apos;s optimistic about its outlook for 2020.
HeidelbergCement Reports First Quarter Results
HeidelbergCement is reporting it made a good start to 2020 in the first two months in its first quarter analysis.
May 7, 2020
Dewalt Circular Saw DCS578X2
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Circular Saw
Dewalt has upgraded its Flexvolt Circular Saw.
May 7, 2020
Myrtle Beach International Airport&apos;s 30-year-old asphalt taxiway was upgraded with a concrete surface protected by a new stormwater management system.
High-Flow, Multi-Culvert Stormwater Management System Installed During Hurricane
Serving more than 2 million passengers annually, Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) recently restored Taxiway A – Phase I as the first step in a multi-phased, multi-year project to improve the traveler experience.
May 7, 2020