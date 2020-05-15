The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has recognized several professionals, groups, and companies for their contributions and dedication to ACI and the concrete industry.

The 2020 honorees include the induction of honorary members, ACI’s highest honor, which recognizes persons of eminence in the field of the institute’s interest, or one who has performed extraordinary meritorious service to the institute.

The following six individuals are inducted as honorary members: Dean A. Browning, Gary J. Klein, Harald S. Müller, Genaro L. Salinas, Eldon (Tipp) G. Tipping and James K. Wight.

ACI also recognized 22 individuals for maintaining their membership and participating in ACI activities for at least five decades. Additionally, ACI honored 18 new fellows for their outstanding contributions to the production or use of concrete materials, products and structures in the areas of education, research, development, design, construction or management.

The following medals and awards recognize exemplary achievement, groundbreaking research and service to ACI and the concrete industry:

Arthur R. Anderson Medal: W. Jason Weiss

W. Jason Weiss Roger H. Corbetta Concrete Constructor Award: American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC)

American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) Joe W. Kelly Award: Robert J. Frosch

Robert J. Frosch Henry L. Kennedy Award: Frances T. Griffith

Frances T. Griffith Alfred E. Lindau Award: Donald F. Meinheit

Donald F. Meinheit Henry C. Turner Medal: Concrete Industry Management (CIM)

Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Charles S. Whitney Medal: Robert L. and Terry L. Bowen Laboratory for Large-Scale Civil Engineering Research, Purdue University

Robert L. and Terry L. Bowen Laboratory for Large-Scale Civil Engineering Research, Purdue University Cedric Willson Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Award: Mauricio López

Mauricio López Concrete Sustainability Award: Maria Juenger

Maria Juenger ACI Certification Award: Mark A. Cheek, J. Mitchell Englestead, Janet Owens White

Mark A. Cheek, J. Mitchell Englestead, Janet Owens White ACI Strategic Advancement Award: Anne M. Ellis

Anne M. Ellis Walter P. Moore, Jr. Faculty Achievement Award: Benjamin Z. Dymond

Benjamin Z. Dymond ACI Education Award: Hakim Bouadi

Hakim Bouadi ACI Young Member Award For Professional Achievement: Francisco D. Anguiano Perez, Sourabh Surendra Manjrekar

Francisco D. Anguiano Perez, Sourabh Surendra Manjrekar Wason Medal for Most Meritorious Paper: Daniel I. Castaneda, Jacob D. Henschen, David A. Lange

Daniel I. Castaneda, Jacob D. Henschen, David A. Lange ACI Construction Award: James Klinger, Tim Manherz, Frank P. Salzano, Bruce A. Suprenant

James Klinger, Tim Manherz, Frank P. Salzano, Bruce A. Suprenant Wason Medal For Materials Research: Mohamed T. Bassuoni, Mohammad Tiznobaik

Mohamed T. Bassuoni, Mohammad Tiznobaik Mete A. Sozen Award For Excellence In Structural Research: Mohammed Galal El-Gendy, Ehab El-Salakawy

Mohammed Galal El-Gendy, Ehab El-Salakawy ACI Design Award: Jennifer Greenawalt, Mark J. Tamaro, Zachary Kates

Jennifer Greenawalt, Mark J. Tamaro, Zachary Kates Delmar L. Bloem Distinguished Service Award: Timothy S. Folks, Keith Kesner, Mustafa Mahamid, Jeff Speck

Timothy S. Folks, Keith Kesner, Mustafa Mahamid, Jeff Speck Chapter Activities Award: Mark J. Keister, Pankaj Subhash Shah, Wayne M. Wilson

ACI Foundation Awards

Arthur J. Boase Award: Frank J. Vecchio, John W. Wallace

Frank J. Vecchio, John W. Wallace Robert E. Philleo Award: Kamal H. Khayat

Learn more about each of the awardees listed above at concrete.org.