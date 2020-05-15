The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has recognized several professionals, groups, and companies for their contributions and dedication to ACI and the concrete industry.
The 2020 honorees include the induction of honorary members, ACI’s highest honor, which recognizes persons of eminence in the field of the institute’s interest, or one who has performed extraordinary meritorious service to the institute.
The following six individuals are inducted as honorary members: Dean A. Browning, Gary J. Klein, Harald S. Müller, Genaro L. Salinas, Eldon (Tipp) G. Tipping and James K. Wight.
ACI also recognized 22 individuals for maintaining their membership and participating in ACI activities for at least five decades. Additionally, ACI honored 18 new fellows for their outstanding contributions to the production or use of concrete materials, products and structures in the areas of education, research, development, design, construction or management.
The following medals and awards recognize exemplary achievement, groundbreaking research and service to ACI and the concrete industry:
- Arthur R. Anderson Medal: W. Jason Weiss
- Roger H. Corbetta Concrete Constructor Award: American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC)
- Joe W. Kelly Award: Robert J. Frosch
- Henry L. Kennedy Award: Frances T. Griffith
- Alfred E. Lindau Award: Donald F. Meinheit
- Henry C. Turner Medal: Concrete Industry Management (CIM)
- Charles S. Whitney Medal: Robert L. and Terry L. Bowen Laboratory for Large-Scale Civil Engineering Research, Purdue University
- Cedric Willson Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Award: Mauricio López
- Concrete Sustainability Award: Maria Juenger
- ACI Certification Award: Mark A. Cheek, J. Mitchell Englestead, Janet Owens White
- ACI Strategic Advancement Award: Anne M. Ellis
- Walter P. Moore, Jr. Faculty Achievement Award: Benjamin Z. Dymond
- ACI Education Award: Hakim Bouadi
- ACI Young Member Award For Professional Achievement: Francisco D. Anguiano Perez, Sourabh Surendra Manjrekar
- Wason Medal for Most Meritorious Paper: Daniel I. Castaneda, Jacob D. Henschen, David A. Lange
- ACI Construction Award: James Klinger, Tim Manherz, Frank P. Salzano, Bruce A. Suprenant
- Wason Medal For Materials Research: Mohamed T. Bassuoni, Mohammad Tiznobaik
- Mete A. Sozen Award For Excellence In Structural Research: Mohammed Galal El-Gendy, Ehab El-Salakawy
- ACI Design Award: Jennifer Greenawalt, Mark J. Tamaro, Zachary Kates
- Delmar L. Bloem Distinguished Service Award: Timothy S. Folks, Keith Kesner, Mustafa Mahamid, Jeff Speck
- Chapter Activities Award: Mark J. Keister, Pankaj Subhash Shah, Wayne M. Wilson
ACI Foundation Awards
- Arthur J. Boase Award: Frank J. Vecchio, John W. Wallace
- Robert E. Philleo Award: Kamal H. Khayat
