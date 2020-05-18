Wells Concrete, a top precast provider in the U.S., has announced the grand opening of its new office and production facility in Brighton, CO.

Wells Concrete, a top precast provider in the U.S., has announced the grand opening of its new office and production facility in Brighton, CO. The manufacturing facility will improve and increase capability and flexibility with long-line prestressing forms for the Denver market.

Wells is consolidating the two existing facilities at 5801 Pecos Street and 301 W. 60th Place in Denver, Colorado into the new Brighton location.

“Combining the power of these two plants into one provides a unique opportunity to deliver the highest levels of structural integrity and architectural finishes to our customers,” says Dan Juntunen, president and CEO of Wells Concrete. “In addition, our ability to maximize capabilities developed by Wells Concrete and Rocky Mountain Prestress, as well as driving future innovation in building systems, will be greatly enhanced.”

Over the years, Wells has made a concerted effort to be an innovative leader in the construction industry, pioneering efforts toward growth and expansion to better meet the needs of communities across the nation. In January 2019, Wells acquired Rocky Mountain Prestress, part of the Denver business community for 60 years and brought them into the fold as part of Wells Concrete’s corporate vision.

“Wells is a family-owned company in its fourth generation with a long-term view of business relationships,” says Sam Nesius, chairman of The Wells Companies. “This exciting project takes the Wells Companies from a regional company to a national brand, demonstrating our commitment to our national customers. The Brighton facility is the newest precast facility in the country, and the investment we’ve made in technology will keep Wells at the forefront of innovation in the precast market.”

The new, 122,673 sq. ft. total precast facility sits on 64.5 acres of land and showcases the innovation and engineering of its internal teams as well as its partnership with PCL Construction, KL&A, and Davis Partnership Architects.

Nearly 300,000 sq. ft. of precast is incorporated into the office, manufacturing and batch plants. The three-story office façade has acid etch and formliner finishes in a light grey concrete mix. Integrated enclosure system (IES) lightweight wall panels were used on the west side of the office building and formliner-insulated spandrels over the rest of the office exterior. The elevator shaft has black concrete formliner wall panels with illuminated Wells logo signage.

The production facility was designed to be very versatile in order to meet the demands of Wells’ clients. The inventory of forms has increased and can be moved around to fit the needs of any given project. Many of the new forms are long line with prestressing capability for economy and efficiency.

This year-round manufacturing facility will produce all architectural precast indoors while using the outdoor forms for structural production. The lifting capacity moved from 15-ton cranes in the previous plant to 25-ton cranes in this new facility, providing the opportunity for additional products of various sizes, higher volumes, a more responsive turn-around and higher quality. The operations space also includes locker rooms and a lunch area for plant employees.

All of Wells’ Denver employees and departments will relocate to the new Brighton facility beginning mid-May, 2020, located at:

2145 East Crown Prince Boulevard

Brighton, CO 80603

303.480.1111 Phone | 800.658.7049 Toll Free

“This project will launch Wells Concrete into the future, far beyond what I realized we could do with the functionality of a new plant – it’s night and day from what we have had in the past,” says Doug McCarthy, director of operations for Wells Concrete's western division. “The project will position the company for strong growth and industry leadership, bringing increased capacity and efficiencies that enable us to serve customers better now and in the future.”

The economic impact that Wells Concrete will have on the Brighton community is substantial and positive; the new facility will add jobs to the Brighton economy as the facility continues to grow into its full capability. Along with the relocation of existing employees, the development of the new facility will result in an initial capital investment of over $45 million. The challenges of vacating the legacy facilities, opening the new production facility, and meeting all of its customers’ demands are wide and varied. Wells has been in this position before and has always met the expectations of customers, employees, and shareholders.

“Wells is very proud of this new facility and we extend our thanks to everyone involved in both Wells East, Wells West, and all of our partners who have brought us to this point,” says Mike Hemberger, COO of Wells Concrete's western division. “Wells Concrete looks forward to serving our regional building community, as well as being a community member in Brighton.”