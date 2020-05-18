GCP's Harris Named to ACI Board of Directors

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, is pleased to announce that G. Terry Harris Sr., FACI, Director of Technical Services for concrete and the VERIFI in-transit concrete management system at GCP Applied Technologies, has been elected to serve on the American Concrete Institute (ACI) Board of Directors.

“When I started serving on ACI committees in 1984, I quickly found that ACI is a great place to learn, meet and make lifelong friendships, as well as give back to the industry,” says Harris. “My role has changed over the years, from being the new guy to the seasoned industry veteran, now sharing my experience and knowledge with others. I am fortunate that GCP Applied Technologies also believes that supporting the industry through organizations like ACI is extremely important.”

Harris is a member of the ACI Financial Advisory Committee, ACI Honors and Awards Committee and the ACI Foundation Strategic Development Council Technology Transfer Advisory Group. He serves on numerous ACI committees, including currently serving as secretary of ACI 212 Chemical Admixtures, current Chair of the Fellows Nominating Committee and is past chair of both the ACI 305 Hot Weather Concreting and ACI Certification Programs committees.

Harris is also an active participant in ASTM International, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA), National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA), American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) and the RMC Foundation Advisory Council. He chairs ASTM Subcommittee C09.23, Chemical Admixtures and serves on the NRMCA Research, Engineering, and Standards Committee. Harris received his degree in concrete technology from Daytona State College, Daytona Beach, Florida.

ACI is a leading authority and resource worldwide for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, educational and training programs, certification programs and proven expertise for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction, and materials, who share a commitment to pursuing the best use of concrete. ACI has more than 100 chapters, 215 student chapters, and 30,000 members spanning more than 120 countries.

Harris will serve a three-year term on the ACI Board of Directors. He started his concrete industry career in 1979 and has 40 years of experience with ready mixed and precast concrete, masonry and admixtures.