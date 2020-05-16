LafargeHolcim Awards Scholarships for Skill Development

LafargeHolcim recently announced the names of the eight recipients of the 37th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award open to children of employees of LafargeHolcim companies in the United States.

May 16, 2020
LafargeHolcim North America Inc.
Kimberly Farmer via Unsplash
“Congratulations to each of this year’s Gygi and von Wyss Scholarship winners, all extraordinary leaders in their communities and schools,” says Jay Moreau, CEO of the US ACM Business. “We are very proud of these students — tomorrow’s innovators, leaders and stewards of our society and environment — and proud to contribute to the development of the skills they need to not only pursue their highest potential but also careers that interest and inspire them.”

This year’s recipients included:

  • Andrew Arendt, son of Jayme Arendt, director of human resources, Illinois
  • William Bottom, son of James Bottom, operations manager, Maryland
  • Grayson Coulter, son of Benni Coulter, administrative assistant, Kansas 
  • Angela Garza, daughter of Jose Garza, regional category manager, Michigan
  • Cameron Grisham, daughter of Ronald Copeland, maintenance technician, Texas
  • Juliana Neniel, daughter of Joel Neniel, manager production cement, Texas
  • Hanna Hissa, daughter of Matthew Hissa, performance manager, Illinois
  • Karla Pineda, daughter of Carlos Pineda Pineda, senior terminal manager, Colorado

“It’s essential to invest in the education of the next generation, and with the rising costs of higher education, scholarships are more important than ever to help reduce the impact and assist in these students’ success,” says Jamie Gentoso, CEO, US Cement. “This is an important benefit for our employees, and we cherish this opportunity to help support them and their families.” 

Each winner will receive a financial scholarship worth $6,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year and will be eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for an additional three years based on continuous academic performance.

This scholarship was originally established in 1983 to recognize the accomplishments of the children of Holcim employees. Since then, the scholarship program has been expanded to include children of employees of all LafargeHolcim companies in the US.

The award honors the memories of Hans Gygi and Marc R. von Wyss, two former leaders of Holcim and its predecessor companies.

