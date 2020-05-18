Concrete Innovator Rice Dies at 94

Edward K. Rice, an innovator in concrete and building technologies who led major civil engineering firms and was an ardent supporter of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, passed away in his Los Angeles home.

May 18, 2020
UCLA
Rice
Rice

The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering is reporting the death of an innovator in concrete:

Edward K. Rice, an innovator in concrete and building technologies who led major civil engineering firms and was a supporter of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, passed away on May 8, 2020, in his Los Angeles home. He was 94 years old.

“Since the early 1950s, Ed had been a wonderful friend and an active supporter of our students and faculty,” says Jayathi Murthy, Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean of the School of Engineering.  “He led an exemplary career as an engineer, inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was a towering figure in our engineering community and he will be greatly missed.”

Rice attended UC Berkeley in the early 1940s, but interrupted his studies during World War II to join the Army Air Corps, and flew as a navigator on a B-24. After the war, he returned to UC Berkeley to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering, in 1949 and 1951, respectively.

In 1952, he co-founded T.Y. Lin and Associates, an engineering consulting firm specializing in pre-stressed concrete, a form of concrete with a longer lifespan and added load-bearing strength. He was president of the firm for 17 years.

In 1975, he founded CTS Cement Manufacturing Corp., a specialty cement company whose products include a rapid-hardening cement that has been used on hundreds of miles of highways in California and at many airports across the country. Rice sold the company to his employees in 2016 and remained its honorary chairman.

Rice’s connection to UCLA began in 1951, when he became a lecturer for three years in what was then known as the College of Engineering. It was during those years, working under the school’s founding dean L.M.K. Boelter, whom Rice admired, that a decades-long relationship with UCLA Samueli got its start.

Rice would later serve as an adjunct professor of materials science and engineering from 1986 to 1990. Rice also served on the Dean’s Executive Board since 1990. For many years, he and his wife Linda were major donors to the engineering school, funding undergraduate scholarships, graduate student fellowships and providing research support to faculty who work in innovative building materials.

In 2002, the couple endowed the school’s annual Outstanding Student Awards, which recognize UCLA Samueli’s top bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree recipients each year. That same year, Rice was honored with the school’s Service Award in recognition of his 50 years of service to the school. In 2013, he received the UCLA Engineering Lifetime Contribution Award. Rice was also a major supporter of his own alma mater and in 1987, he was named a UC Berkeley Distinguished Engineering Alumnus.

Rice held 27 patents in cement and concrete technologies. He invented single-strand post-tensioning system, in which a steel cable, inserted after concrete has been cast, acts as a tendon to enhance strength in structures such as buildings, freeways, bridges and parking garages. The technique is now well-known and used globally.

Rice’s interest in urban development also put him at the forefront of major development projects, including the Los Angeles World Trade Center and Sacramento’s Downtown Plaza.

“Ed was one of the world’s most brilliant minds on how to apply innovative cement chemistry to the structural engineering of concrete structures,” said Eric Bescher, an adjunct professor of materials science at UCLA who leads research that Rice supported for more than 20 years. “His legacy will live on through the structures he built and many new ones to come through his vision for better building materials.”

Rice’s innovative work on cement and concrete earned multiple industry awards.  In 2013, he received an Honorary Membership in the ASTM (formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials) Committee C1 on Cement. He was a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and of the American Concrete Institute. In addition, Rice was inducted into the Post Tensioning Institute Hall of Fame in 2005.

In 2018, Rice was named an Honorary Member of the American Concrete Institute, the organization’s highest honor, “for outstanding lifelong contributions in the advancement of concrete and cement technology and particularly shrinkage-compensating cements.”

Rice is survived by his wife Linda, his daughters Peggy, Katy, and Libbie; his stepson James; stepdaughter Christine and four grandchildren.

Recommended
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
Weekly AGC surveys show impact of COVID-19 uncertainty increasingly taking construction work out of the private sector, and cutting payrolls
May 12, 2020
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”
New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard
May 15, 2020
Hos
Asphalt Contractor Exemption Makes New Trucker Hours of Service Rule Better for Construction
Latest changes to FMCSA Hours of Service (HoS) regulations make construction’s short-haul truck use lots more productive thanks to its adoption of key pieces of the 2018 NAPA Exemption
May 15, 2020
Latest
Illustration of a 3D-printed concrete suction pile anchor for connecting floating wind turbines to the seabed via mooring lines.
3D-Printed Concrete Used in Offshore Wind Energy Infrastructure
Wind off the coasts of the U.S. could be used to generate more than double the combined electricity capacity of all the nation’s electric power plants, reports have suggested.
May 17, 2020
LafargeHolcim recently awarded several scholarships.
LafargeHolcim Awards Scholarships for Skill Development
LafargeHolcim recently announced the names of the eight recipients of the 37th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award open to children of employees of LafargeHolcim companies in the United States.
May 16, 2020
Curb Roller Eel Screed 6100.
Curb Roller Manufacturing Eel Screed 6100
May 16, 2020
The Brokk Descaler, is a solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
Brokk Introduces Solution to Safe Descaling in Preheater Towers
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots now introduces the Brokk Descaler, a specially designed solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
May 15, 2020
Aci Awards News March102020 Img1
ACI Honors Concrete Industry Contributions with 2020 Awards
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recognized several professionals, groups and companies for their contributions to the concrete industry.
May 15, 2020
Ligchine SpiderScreed
Ligchine SpiderScreed
Ligchine SpiderScreed specifications.
May 15, 2020
Gcca
Cement/Concrete Association Sets New Sustainability Guidelines
The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has published new guidelines aimed at further improving the biodiversity performance of the industry’s quarries.
May 14, 2020
The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman&rsquo;s Safety Performance Awards.
Winners of PCA Chairman Safety Performance Awards Announced
The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman’s Safety Performance Awards.
May 14, 2020
Ligchine&apos;s SPIDERSCREED was recognized at World of Concrete 2020.
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED Named 2020 Most Innovative Product at WOC
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED was named the 2020 Most Innovative Product at World of Concrete.
May 14, 2020
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed.
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed specifications.
May 14, 2020
Kraft Tool Diamond XX&trade; GatorLoy&trade; Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX GatorLoy Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX GatorLoy Screed specifications.
May 14, 2020
Cnt 226 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Pandemic Continues to Negatively Affect Construction
Dodge Data is reporting the second quarter of the financial year for the US will be much worse than the first quarter outcome, plus more industry news on the May 14, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 14, 2020
Virtual technical presentations originally scheduled for the ACI Concrete Convention will now be delivered virtually.
ACI Announces Concrete Convention's Virtual Technical Presentations
Following cancellation of the recent ACI Concrete Convention this past March due to COVID-19, the American Concrete Institute announces its Virtual Technical Presentations will be hosted June 1-3, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Wildlife Habitat Council recognized Buzzi Unicem for its environmental efforts.
Buzzi Unicem Awarded Gold Conservation Certification
Buzzi Unicem USA - Greencastle Plant has been recognized for its environmental and sustainability programs by the Wildlife Habitat Council.
May 13, 2020
Chimney located in an industrial facility.
How the Hinge Method for Controlled Demolition Works
The fastest technique used in demolishing chimneys is controlled demolition using explosives. This article takes a deeper look at a specific method of controlled collapse: the hinge method.
May 12, 2020
Concrete control joint.
Rules for Designing Contraction Joints
To minimize random concrete cracking in slabs-on-ground, follow these simple rules.
May 12, 2020
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free mixer truck to transport concrete.
Liebherr, Designwerk to Unveil Electric Truck Mixer
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free, electric mixer truck for transporting concrete.
May 12, 2020
Sika WT-240 P Permeability Reducing Admixture.
Sika Introduces Permeability Reducing Admixture
With the addition of Sika WT - 240 P, Sika say it's the only manufacturer to offer the two core product technologies in permeability reducing admixtures; hydrophilic crystalline and hydrophobic pore blocking.
May 11, 2020
The European Space Agency recently reported that human urine could be used to make concrete on the moon.
Concrete on Moon Could be Made with Human Urine
The European Space Agency said Friday that human urine could one day become a useful ingredient in making concrete to build on the Moon.
May 11, 2020
LafargeHolcim Announces Lapse of Philippines Transaction
In May 2019 LafargeHolcim signed an agreement with San Miguel Corporation for the sale of its entire 85.7 percent shareholding in Holcim Philippines Inc. subject to customary and regulatory approvals, including those required by the Philippines Competitio
May 11, 2020
The Milwaukee Tool MXF301-1CP offers safer handheld coring.
Milwaukee Tool Launches MX FUEL Handheld Core Drill
The MX FUEL Handheld Core Drill delivers a safer handheld coring experience and the power to core up to 6 in holes in reinforced concrete.
May 11, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] ABC Discusses Coronavirus Impact on Construction Activity and Materials
Associated Builders and Contractor's Mike Bellaman shares outlook for construction industry going forward.
May 11, 2020
Kienstra Ready Mix reduced its at-fault risk when it started using SmartDrive technology.
At-Fault Truck Collision Risk Reduced in 18 Months With In-Cab Video
St. Louis-based Kienstra Ready-Mix Concrete has experienced a reduction in at-fault collisions since rolling out the SmartDrive video-based safety program in 2018.
May 11, 2020
The Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw DCS389.
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw
Dewalt recently upgraded its 60V Max Flexvolt Reciprocating Saw DCS389.
May 10, 2020