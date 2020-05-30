Deloitte Names US Best Managed Companies

A few construction companies made it on the list of US Best Managed Companies.

Deloitte has named its US Best Managed Companies and a few construction companies made the list.

The US Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, announced its inaugural class of honorees in May. The program recognizes a select number of private companies with annual revenues of at least $250 million and demonstrated excellence in four key areas: strategy, execution, culture and financials.

U.S. honorees join a global Best Managed Companies community of over 1,000 organizations from 20 countries.

“The Best Managed Companies program recognizes visionary private companies and their management teams,” says Jason Downing, vice chairman and U.S. leader of Deloitte Private, Deloitte LLP. “The honorees have reimagined what innovation looks like in almost every major industry. I’ve been inspired by each company’s story and dedication to its mission, people, community and continued focus on excellence. We congratulate the 2020 program honorees for their accomplishments.”

In February, a panel of external, independent judges conducted the applicant review and selection process for the US Best Managed Companies program. The program provides these companies access to a global network of peer business leaders and highlights their respective achievements to potential customers, suppliers, talent and business partners.

The full list is here.

Construction companies include:

The Beck Group, Dallas, Texas

Beztak Companies, Farmington Hills, Michigan

JE Dunn Construction Co., Kansas City, Missouri

J.M. Huber Corp., Atlanta, Georgia

Lithko Contracting, Cincinnati, Ohio

Southwire Co., Carrollton, Georgia



