SkillPath Develops Options for Virtual Instructor-Led OSHA Training

To help employers and workers understand common jobsite hazards and provide safe working environments, SkillPath announces it has expanded its online, instructor-led OSHA training programs for general industry.

Beginning this month, which is also National Safety Month, SkillPath will offer virtual one-day OSHA Workplace Safety Training, 10-Hour OSHA Outreach Training for General Industry, and 30-Hour OSHA Outreach Training for General Industry. All three programs are certified by HRCI and SHRM for continuing education credits.

These online courses are facilitated by OSHA-authorized outreach trainers, and programs have been developed for workers to recognize and prevent hazards and promote safety cultures within companies.

• The one-day OSHA Workplace Safety Outreach training provides a comprehensive update on OSHA 29 CFR 1910 requirements, as well as essential safety information and ways to prevent accidents.

• The OSHA 10-Hour Workplace Safety Training for General Industry provides two days of training with even more details on OSHA inspections, record-keeping requirements, and avoiding fines and penalties. Once completed, learners will earn their 10-hour OSHA card for general industry.

• The 30-Hour OSHA Outreach Training Program for General Industry trains workers over five days on ways to assess an organization’s compliance with 29 CFR 1910 General Industry and improve areas of weakness. Once completed, learners will receive their 30-hour OSHA card for general industry.

“For more than 20 years, safety professionals across the United States have relied on SkillPath’s instructor-led OSHA programs to learn the latest information on industry regulations and standards,” says Michele Markey, CEO. “Our live, virtual courses bring students real-time interaction with OSHA-authorized trainers, who answer questions and educate workers on safe worksite practices.”

To register for one of SkillPath’s virtual OSHA programs visit skillpath.com/land/osha.