CEMEX Surpasses Supply Milestone for Florida Highway Upgrade

CEMEX recently passed a supply milestone for the Interstate 4 Ultimate Improvement Project, delivering more than one-third of the ready-mix concrete required for the 21-mile upgrade of Interstate 4, the main highway stretching through Orlando and Central Florida.

Construction crews began working on the $2.3 billion transformation of I-4 in 2016, and over the last four years, CEMEX has supplied nearly 250,000 cubic yards (roughly 190,000 cubic meters) of concrete of the total 620,000 cubic yards (about 474,000 cubic meters) for the project.

CEMEX is expected to supply at least 375,000 cubic yards (approximately 287,000 cubic meters) of concrete over the life of the I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project.

Over the last few weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decrease in traffic in Central Florida, and crews were able to accelerate construction. With the increased access, crews finished five new flyovers at the I-4/State Road 408 interchange early, leading to them opening three months ahead of schedule. CEMEX supplied 58,000 cubic yards (about 44,000 cubic meters) of concrete for the new flyovers.

Florida Department of Transportation



“CEMEX is proud to safely support our communities and our neighbors in Florida as an essential business as we all cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” says CEMEX USA Regional President—Florida Region Jeff Bobolts. “This is a difficult time, but it has also afforded the construction industry the unique opportunity to accelerate critical infrastructure projects, like Ultimate I-4, to help us become better connected and stronger as we recover. CEMEX is well-positioned with a strong network and dozens of operations across Florida, and we are proud to help reshape safety and mobility to build a better future in our communities.”

The entire I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project is expected to upgrade the interstate built in the 1960s to current industry standards while better accommodating the number of vehicles that utilize the highway today. The project is currently scheduled to be completed in 2021.



