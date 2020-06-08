CSDA Elects 2020 Officers and Board of Directors

The Concrete Sawing & Drilling Association (CSDA) has announced new officers and board members, who were elected in April.

The election took place via email and mail-in ballots and results were announced at the April 1, 2020 board meeting, which took place through Zoom, as the association’s planned 48th Annual Convention was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Six board members, whose terms expire in 2022, were elected.

They are:

Bill Fisher, National Research Company, Chesterfield, Michigan

Donna Harris, Concrete Renovation, San Antonio, Texas

Jeff Keeling, Brokk, Inc., Monroe, Washington

Ryan McBride, Polished Concrete Consultants, Woodstock, Georgia

David Perkins, Hilti, Inc., Plano, Texas

Kevin Warnecke, ICS, Blount Inc., Portland, Oregon

Returning for the second year of their term as officers are:

President Matthew Finnigan, National Concrete Cutting, Milton, Washington

Vice President Mike Orzechowski, DITEQ Corp., Lenexa, Kansas

Kellie Kimball, Holes Incorporated, Houston, Texas who will serve as secretary/treasurer

Jack Sondergard, Central Concrete Cutting, Edgar, Wisconsin serves as past president

Erin O’Brien is the new executive director, having been appointed on January 1, 2020.

Returning for the second year of their term on the board are Ty Conner, Austin Enterprise, Bakersfield, California; Dan Dennison, Diamond Tools Technology, Indianapolis, Indiana; Mark DeSchepper, Echo GPR Services, Paola, Kansas; Bruce Ferrell, PROSOCO, Lawrence, Kansas; Jami Harmon, GSSI, Nashua, New Hampshire and Greg Lipscomb, Diamond Products, Elyria, Ohio.

“Our new officers and board members face a unique challenge as they embark on their terms,” stated Erin O’Brien, CSDA executive director. “I have the utmost confidence that they will not only rise to the challenge, but exceed all expectations and bring CSDA through these uncertain times to emerge a stronger and more adaptable association.”

The remainder of the CSDA 2020 board and committee meeting schedule is as follows:

• June 4 Virtual Board Meeting

• September Date and Location TBD

• December 2-3 Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee



