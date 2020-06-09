Willmott Dixon Implements Dalux BIM Tool Across All Projects

Building Information Modeling (BIM) has become an increasingly popular tool for not only project design but management of the life cycle of projects from conception to completion.

The Dalux BIM app will be accessible to everyone on Willmott Dixon’s projects, from consultants to supply chain employees and customers. All parties have already been introduced to Dalux BIM and have positive feedback on their experience.

The Dalux BIM Viewer mobile app is a free way to share BIM models with internal and external colleagues. The free version of this app can handle multiple large and complex BIM models with the option to view drawings alongside.

The purpose of Dalux BIM is to reduce the number of queries on site from the supply chain and act as a way to undertake quality control of works installed through the augmented reality feature of the system.





Tim Carey, director at Willmott Dixon, says, "Even those who are typically technology-adverse appreciate the benefit of Dalux. The biggest advantages are the simplicity of the user interface, the speed at which you can upload design models into the system, the ability for the system to work on pretty much all hardware released in the last 2-3 years, and the ability to have augmented reality on site at the work face. These all help our drives to significantly improve our product quality and site productivity.”

Willmott Dixon delivers in excess of £1bn of turnover across 100 projects each year and has just committed to the use of Dalux Field across this portfolio.

“Our next steps are to investigate further the quality management and CDE functionality of Dalux to understand how viable this is for our company moving forwards in the world of ISO 19650," he says.

