Simpson Strong-Tie Launches Video Series for Contractors, Homeowners on Deck Building

Simpson Strong-Tie has debuted the first episode of Build a Stronger Deck, a YouTube series.

June 16, 2020
Simpson Strong-Tie Co. Inc.
Developed for pro contractors and homeowners thinking of building their dream deck, the Build a Stronger Deck video series guides viewers through the most important steps to building a safer and stronger deck from the ground up.
Simpson Strong-Tie
Simpson Strong-Tie, maker of engineered structural connectors and building solutions, has debuted the first episode of "Build a Stronger Deck," a YouTube video series that shows builders, deck contractors and their homeowner customers how to easily build stronger, safer decks that last.

As summer temperatures rise, deck-building season typically hits high gear as homeowners turn to the outdoors for cookouts, relaxation and family fun. Developed for pro contractors and homeowners thinking of building their dream deck, the Build a Stronger Deck video series guides viewers through the most important steps to building a safer and stronger deck from the ground up.

The first episode dives into the available options and ideal solutions for stronger, safer post bases. The second video features deck ledger installation, with further episodes detailing construction tips for installing beams, joists, guard posts, stair stringers, and deck boards. Finally, a special fastener episode gives viewers expert advice on selecting the best anchors and fasteners to attach hangers, joists, and angles to deck ledgers and railings.

“Building a safe, strong deck is easier and more affordable than most people think,” says John Wight, Simpson Strong-Tie vice president of global marketing. “We’ve built an entire deck from start to finish using Simpson Strong-Tie connectors, anchors and fasteners to show builders and homeowners how easy it is to build decks that not only last longer, but add value and enjoyment to any home.” 

New episodes of "Build a Stronger Deck" will air throughout the summer and are available for streaming on the Simpson Strong-Tie YouTube channel. To watch all available episodes and check out additional content on great deck building, including inspiration, deck planning, and design tools as well as product information and safety tips, visit the online Simpson Strong-Tie Deck Center at strongtie.com/deckcenter.

