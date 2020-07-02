ACI Webinars Highly Attended

Many ACI Chapters, who have already begun to take advantage of this opportunity, are seeing higher attendance numbers and increased engagement.

In response to the need for enhanced virtual learning, American Concrete Institute (ACI) has transformed the ACI Chapter Talks program into a virtual, webinar-based format.

Any ACI Chapter in good standing can offer unlimited webinars on a date, time and topic of their choosing. These talks can help to support your chapter’s educational needs, and sessions are presented by engineering, certification, and executive professionals from the concrete industry.

Many ACI Chapters, who have already begun to take advantage of this opportunity, are seeing higher attendance numbers and increased engagement. The ACI Saudi Arabia Chapter recently hosted a webinar on Concrete Cracking, with 460 registrations and 262 attendees. The ACI Iraq Chapter held a webinar on 562-19 Repair Codes and had more than 150 in attendance.

Feedback from the webinar attendees has also been positive, and many have found the virtual format to be easy to use, informative, and helpful. Comments from some of the attendees: “Thanks for arranging such sessions during Covid-19. We are really thankful to ACI Saudi Chapter;” and “I thought the webinar was very well put together and gave the information in a clear manner.”

ACI is working consistently to provide new webinar topics that concrete industry professionals may find helpful. The ACI Code Advocacy webinar provides an overview of general building code development and applications, highlighting the need to reference ACI committee work in building codes. The Changes to the Concrete Design Structure webinar references the new edition of "ACI 318-19 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete.”

These webinars, along with many others, are available now to any chapter in good standing. To learn more, or to see additional topics, visit Chapter Technical Presentations.

If you are interested in arranging a webinar, please contact Denesha Price at Denesha.Price@concrete.org.