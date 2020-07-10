PCI Hires Randy Wilson as New Director, Architectural Precast Systems

The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI) has announced that it has hired industry veteran Randy Wilson as its new director of architectural precast systems.

Wilson will draw on his 30 years of experience in the precast concrete and construction industry to help PCI and its members work with the architectural community to help educate designers and owners about precast concrete for building enclosures and other architectural components.

“We are very excited about Randy joining our PCI team,” says PCI President and CEO Bob Risser. “His experience with the industry and involvement over many years with PCI committees puts him in a great position to lead our efforts in the architectural precast concrete arena and as the face of PCI to the architectural community.”

Wilson says his immediate focus will include leading the effort to education the design community about the advantages of PCI’s new Architectural Certification Program launching in 2021, updating PCI’s architectural precast concrete manual, and promoting the benefits of precast concrete solutions. An inclusive culture at PCI is important to Wilson.

“PCI is a welcoming place,” he says. “I encourage all to consider the precast concrete industry as a fulfilling career where your skills will be appreciated.”

Wilson has been promoting, educating and marketing architectural precast concrete and thin masonry façade solutions to the architect and construction manager community throughout the United States and Canada for 30 years.

He began his career in cost accounting and estimating at Thomas Concrete (now Coreslab Structures, Okla.) and spent 13 years in sales at Concrete Technology, Inc (now High Concrete). He was national sales manager for thin brick at METROBRICK, and was owner of Select Thin Brick, a thin brick distribution company, and was thin brick product manager for Meridian Brick.

He has been a member of PCI’s Architectural Precast Committee since 1995 and was co-author of the “Architectural Precast Concrete, MNL-122 Third Edition.”