PCI Hires New Vice President, Technical Services

The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI) has announced that it has hired Jared Brewe, PhD, P.E., S.E., as vice president, technical services. Brewe has been active in PCI and the concrete industry for several years and brings a wealth of technical knowledge and experience to his new position.

Before joining PCI, Brewe was a senior project manager with consulting firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger in Chicago and was previously with consulting firm CTLGroup in Skokie, Ill.

His experience includes designing innovative solutions for complex structures, investigating the effect of deterioration, distress, or design and construction errors on the expected performance of structures, developing strategies to rehabilitate and strengthen existing structures, and evaluating the cause of structural failures. He is a member of several PCI, ACI, and ASCE/SEI committees, including ACI 318 Subcommittee P – Precast and Prestressed Concrete, the PCI Building Code Committee, and he was the chair of the PCI Industry Handbook committee until joining the PCI staff.

“I'm excited to join PCI to serve our core purpose of maintaining and protecting the technical integrity of precast concrete,” Brewe says. “I look forward to continuing our legacy of innovative research and development, with both existing and new partners, to further expand our body of knowledge, and support the precast industry.”

Bob Risser, PCI president and CEO, added, ”Jared brings a wealth of expertise to the PCI staff and is well- positioned to help lead PCI’s technical and research efforts. He is well known in the precast community and to PCI technical committee members. Having served on several PCI and ACI committees, he will also help PCI work with industry partners to advance precast concrete technology.”

Brewe earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is a licensed professional engineer in several states and a licensed structural engineer in Illinois.