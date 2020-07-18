CSDA Announces New Best Practice for Operating in GPR Scanned Concrete Slabs

CSDA has announced the release of a new best practice to help concrete cutters, architects, engineers, general contractors, government officials, virtually anyone involved with the specifying of concrete cutting, polishing, ground penetrating radar (GPR) imaging and selective demolition work.

The new best practice, CSDA-BP-026 Operating in GPR Scanned Slabs, was developed with input from GPR contractors, manufacturers, concrete cutting contractors and specifiers.

The document provides an overview and methodology for core drilling, sawing or hand breaking in concrete when GPR scanning has been utilized as it applies to the sawing, drilling and selective demolition industry. It covers practical applications, limitations and liability issues.

“GPR has been an increasingly useful and effective tool in the concrete and diamond tool industry, and more and more contractors are offering both concrete cutting and GPR services. This Best Practice provides contractors, GPR technicians, architects, engineers and general contractors with a resource that addresses some of the most frequent questions and concerns when scanning and cutting on a concrete slab,” says CSDA Executive Director Erin O’Brien.

This new best practice can be found in the CSDA Resource Guide, along with over 40 other Standards, Specifications, Best Practices, Tolerances and White Papers. Each one has been carefully written, reviewed and approved by experts in the field and all are subject to regular updates by the association’s Standards and Specifications Committee.

CSDA gives specifiers the chance to download the guide in its entirety or as individual documents at www.csda.org/specifications. Documents cover topics from GPR to concrete polishing, selective demolition, sawing & drilling and general health and safety topics in the construction industry. And to further assist specifiers in finding these specialist contractors, the CSDA 2019-2020 Membership Directory contains a complete listing of all North American and overseas members from 23 different countries.

There are also listings of those member companies that manufacturer or distribute tools and equipment associated with concrete cutting, polishing, GPR imaging and selective demolition. Specifiers are encouraged to utilize CSDA’s Resource Guide, Membership Directory and other tools offered by the association. These resources have been specifically developed for specifiers to aid in the compilation of specifications for renovation or demolition projects requiring the use of diamond tools.