CSDA Announces New Best Practice for Operating in GPR Scanned Concrete Slabs

The new best practice, CSDA-BP-026 Operating in GPR Scanned Slabs, was developed with input from GPR contractors, manufacturers, concrete cutting contractors and specifiers.

July 18, 2020
Concrete Sawing & Drilling Association (CSDA)
Concrete imaging using ground penetrating radar to locate rebar, conduits and post-tension cables in concrete slab.
Concrete imaging using ground penetrating radar to locate rebar, conduits and post-tension cables in concrete slab.
Wikimedia Commons
Csda Logo Color Default 10654434

CSDA has announced the release of a new best practice to help concrete cutters, architects, engineers, general contractors, government officials, virtually anyone involved with the specifying of concrete cutting, polishing, ground penetrating radar (GPR) imaging and selective demolition work.

The new best practice, CSDA-BP-026 Operating in GPR Scanned Slabs, was developed with input from GPR contractors, manufacturers, concrete cutting contractors and specifiers.

The document provides an overview and methodology for core drilling, sawing or hand breaking in concrete when GPR scanning has been utilized as it applies to the sawing, drilling and selective demolition industry. It covers practical applications, limitations and liability issues.

“GPR has been an increasingly useful and effective tool in the concrete and diamond tool industry, and more and more contractors are offering both concrete cutting and GPR services. This Best Practice provides contractors, GPR technicians, architects, engineers and general contractors with a resource that addresses some of the most frequent questions and concerns when scanning and cutting on a concrete slab,” says CSDA Executive Director Erin O’Brien.

This new best practice can be found in the CSDA Resource Guide, along with over 40 other Standards, Specifications, Best Practices, Tolerances and White Papers. Each one has been carefully written, reviewed and approved by experts in the field and all are subject to regular updates by the association’s Standards and Specifications Committee.

CSDA gives specifiers the chance to download the guide in its entirety or as individual documents at www.csda.org/specifications. Documents cover topics from GPR to concrete polishing, selective demolition, sawing & drilling and general health and safety topics in the construction industry. And to further assist specifiers in finding these specialist contractors, the CSDA 2019-2020 Membership Directory contains a complete listing of all North American and overseas members from 23 different countries.

There are also listings of those member companies that manufacturer or distribute tools and equipment associated with concrete cutting, polishing, GPR imaging and selective demolition. Specifiers are encouraged to utilize CSDA’s Resource Guide, Membership Directory and other tools offered by the association. These resources have been specifically developed for specifiers to aid in the compilation of specifications for renovation or demolition projects requiring the use of diamond tools. 

Recommended
Find the interactive version of this map, where cursoring over a state shows that state&apos;s data, at coronavirus.org
Fauci Outlines Simple Ways All US Businesses Can Help Defeat COVID-19
A leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force details the pandemic’s status and prescribes personal and societal responsibilities citizens and businesses share in returning the economy to normalcy
July 17, 2020
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training.
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Latest
Oztec Backpack Rubber Head
Oztec BP-50a Backpack and patented RubberHead
The BP-50a backpack with a powerful Honda engine and a patented, totally enclosed rotary throttle, eliminates improper setting of the engine speed and ensures optimum consolidation.
September 27, 2018
ThinCast provides architects with the natural beauty and character of concrete in lightweight panels that accomplish their rainscreen design goals.
High Concrete Introduces Thinnest Precast Concrete Panel Available
High Concrete Group, a member of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, has introduced ThinCast, the thinnest precast concrete rainscreen panel available on the market.
July 13, 2020
Heat Exhaustion
Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week
Presidential candidates’ infrastructure plans duke it out with advice on staying cool on projects, precast innovation, overcoming COVID-19 risk on site, time lapse video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium and more
July 17, 2020
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training.
July 17, 2020
E&amp;F Paving has become &ldquo;expert&rdquo; in paving roundabouts due to the volume of projects in its area. The four-track GP3 helps make these often complex jobs easier.
Versatile GOMACO Slipform Paver Enables Complex Jobs of All Sizes
E&F Paving has found a flexible paver solution to handle everything from roundabouts to 30-ft.-plus widths.
July 15, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0f432559256
World first: Kamp C 3D Prints a Two-Story house in One Piece
A small house like this can be printed in less than two days, with 60% less material, time, and budget
July 15, 2020
Oztec Electric motors are manufactured to exacting specifications to withstand the rough day to day abuses associated with construction sites.
Oztec Electric Motors
All Oztec Power Units (gas and electric) run power heads 11,000 to 12,000 rpm.
July 16, 2020
CTS Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling Overlay is a hydraulic cement-based, self-leveling topping, re-surfacer and underlayment for both indoor and outdoor jobsites. The product cures to a light off-white color. It is ideal for floors that are stained, integrally colored, and those with decorative embedded aggregate flooring.
Things to Consider When Choosing a Concrete Overlay
When considering if an overlay is right for your client it's important to paint wide strokes of possibilities, but root expectations in the complexities of the install.
April 13, 2016
The RB401TE3&apos;s primary benefit is its ergonomic construction. Its extended frame allows ironworkers to tie rebar for concrete slabs while standing upright.
MAX USA Corp. Introduces World’s First Battery Powered Stand-up Rebar Tying Tool
The TwinTier RB401T-E. The RB401T-E is designed to reduce back strain when tying rebar for concrete slabs.
July 14, 2020
Trip Interstate 2020 One Pager Scaled
TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System
At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed.
July 14, 2020
W. R. Meadows Hydralastic 836 SL.
W.R. Meadows Hydralastic 836 SL
The company's newest single-component, cold-applied, solvent-free, water-activated, waterproofing system.
July 13, 2020
MAX USA Corp. Introduces World’s First Battery Powered Stand-up Rebar Tying Tool
July 13, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Spancrete Erik Varnadoe
Spancrete Promotes Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations
Spancrete has promoted Erik Varnadoe to Vice President of Precast Operations.
July 11, 2020
Holcombe Mixers was chosen as a partner by Fisher due to its combination of operational experience, advanced technology and their volumetric concrete mixers&rsquo; extensive payload capacity.
Holcombe Mixers Joins $1.3 Billion Border Wall Project In Yuma, Arizona
The new alliance between Holcombe Mixers, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. and Caterpillar Inc. is the latest strategic collaboration to accelerate completion of the border wall.
July 6, 2020
Cnt 230 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Construction Continue to Experience Delays?
Nearly 75% of surveyed contractors expect the construction industry will continue to experience work delays through remainder of 2020; plus more industry news in the July 9, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
July 9, 2020
The most common mistakes in foundation and concrete repair happen at the get-go, when the problem itself isn&rsquo;t analyzed as whole.
3 Common Mistakes in Foundation and Concrete Repair and How to Avoid Them
When it comes to repairing cracks in concrete and foundations, it’s important to look beyond the visible damage at hand and approach repair with a multi-step process to both seal and structurally reinforce the crack to prevent future failures.
December 18, 2018
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
Sakrete App
Sakrete Launches App for Concrete Estimating
Watch the bagged concrete shortcut video by the Carolinas' Concrete Cowboy.
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
This sealer was over applied. It should have been applied 1 to 2 mils thick, but was likely 20 to 30 mils thick.
'Thin to Win' With Decorative Concrete Sealers
Thin applications are the simple answer to many acrylic sealer problems contractors face on decorative concrete projects like stamped and stained concrete.
June 26, 2013
Randy%20 Fernandez%20of%20 Pure%20 Safety%20 Group (002)
Pure Safety Group Names Sales Leader for Western US
Pure Safety Group (PSG) named Randy Fernandez as head of sales for PSG’s western region of the U.S.
July 3, 2020
Many ACI Chapters, who have already begun to take advantage of this opportunity, are seeing higher attendance numbers and increased engagement.
ACI Webinars Highly Attended
Any ACI Chapter in good standing can offer unlimited webinars on a date, time and topic of their choosing.
July 2, 2020
Struck-by accidents continue to be a leading cause of property damage and serious employee injuries on jobsites around North America.
White Noise Back-Up Alarms Improve Safety
Struck-by accidents continue to be a leading cause of property damage and serious employee injuries on jobsites around North America.
July 1, 2020