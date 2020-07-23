PG Tool Sales Agency to Represent GatorBar

Neuvokas Corp, a composite rebar manufacturer, has engaged PG Tool Sales Agency, a manufacturer’s representative agency specializing in construction supply markets, to represent GatorBar sales in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

This is the second recently announced agency engagement for Neuvokas. Earlier this month, increased expansion into the Ohio Valley was announced.

“Increased GatorBar customer demand, product awareness and market penetration are creating opportunities outside of the Midwest and we are now expanding our retailer network footprint into the MidAtlantic states," Ken Keranen, Neuvokas COO says. "We recently interviewed a number of rep firms and PG Tool really stood out for us due to their dealer relationships within their construction supply communities as well as their product training, demonstration and training skill sets. We are looking forward to beginning this partnership with Ray and his team at PG Tool.”

GatorBar Glass is a glass fiber reinforced composite rebar (GFRP), that is 100% made in the USA using 100% USA made materials.

GatorBar Glass offers:

The most economical composite rebar on the market

Pricing substantially better than steel at comparable strength and performance

2x – 4x stronger in tensile strength than steel

7x lighter in weight than steel

Zero-rust even in high chloride concrete and highly corrosive applications

“PG Tool is a very focused manufacturer’s rep agency. We concentrate on unique opportunities, taking advantage of our ability to ‘Reach & Teach’ as we call it. We recently learned of GatorBar and quickly researched the product and company but immediately recognized its longer-term industry impact. When we were contacted by Ken to consider joining the sales effort, we jumped at the opportunity. We look forward to the mutual growth presented by this partnership with Neuvokas,” says Ray Geiger, President at PG Tool Sales Agency.