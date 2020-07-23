ACI Expands Certification Offerings, Launches App

To keep pace with the growing demand for ACI-certified personnel on various concrete construction projects, ACI has launched the ACI Certification Verify app to help supervisors verify the status of ACI-certified individuals on a jobsite.

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recently announced the addition of several new certification programs, marking a total of more than 30 certification program offerings now available.

To keep pace with the growing demand for ACI-certified personnel on various concrete construction projects, the Institute has launched the ACI Certification Verify app to help supervisors verify the status of ACI-certified individuals on a jobsite.

Available on iOS and now Android platforms, the ACI Certification Verify app was developed as a tool to use on the jobsite for a faster and more seamless verification process.

The ACI Certification Verify app allows users to quickly and easily verify the status of ACI-certified individuals through three search options: 1) verify an individual’s certification ID number, 2) search by an individual’s name, and 3) find the total number of ACI-certified individuals in an area.

ACI currently maintains nearly 130,000 active certifications and offers certification programs through more than 120 sponsoring groups around the world. The Institute has certified more than half a million concrete finishers, technicians, supervisors, inspectors, managers, and more, since the 1980s.

“The expectation for quality concrete construction can be seen in the growing demand for ACI-certified workers on projects spanning the globe, and our certification programs provide competent and proven individuals who have demonstrated the ability to properly test, place, and inspect concrete,” says John W. Nehasil, managing director of certification, American Concrete Institute. “The ACI Certification Verify app allows these individuals to prove their certification status and ensure projects can keep moving forward – now on both Apple and Android devices.”

The app is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store and uses the same functionality of the popular concrete.org/verify web-based verification tool. To learn more about ACI Certification or to download the app, visit ACICertification.org.