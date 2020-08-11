Concrete Industry Management Program’s National Steering Committee Announces New Board

The National Steering Committee (NSC) for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program, a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management, recently announced their new board members beginning July 1.

The new board members include Bruce Christensen, vice president, Admixture Systems, Master Builders Solutions, Frank Flatch, vice president of human resources and corporate counsel, Silvi Group Companies and Karl H. Watson, Jr., CEO, Forterra Structural Precast.

The new NSC officers* include:

Executive Director: Eugene Martineau, CIM National Steering Committee

Chairman: Mike Schneider, vice president, chief people officer (CPO), Baker Concrete Construction, Inc.

Vice Chairman: Steven Cox, vice president – customer success, Command Alkon

Secretary/Treasurer: Nicole R. Maher, chief operating officer, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA)

Immediate Past Chairman: Wallace Johnson, U.S. Concrete, Inc. (retired)

*All officers also serve on the board of directors.

The NSC subcommittee chairs include:

Dr. Rex Cottle, Trinity Industries, Inc. (retired), education committee

Brian Gallagher, vice president, corporate development, Graycor, marketing committee

Julie Garbini, executive director, RMC Research & Education Foundation, research committee chair

Randal M. Beard, principal and managing director diagnostics group, Walter P Moore, long-range planning committee

Ben Robuck, vice president, infrastructure and direct work, CEMEX, auction committee

Steve Cox, vice president, customer success, Command Alkon, membership committee

Nicole Green, industry relations specialist, Middle Tennessee State University School of Concrete and Construction Management, recruitment committee

The NSC board of directors includes

Bruce Christensen**, vice president, admixture systems, Master Builders Solutions

Frank Flatch**, vice president of human resources and corporate counsel, Silvi Group Companies

Karl H. Watson, Jr.**, CEO, Forterra Structural Precast

Julie Garbini, executive director, RMC Research & Education Foundation

Beverly Garnant, executive director, American Society of Concrete Contractors

Jamie Gentoso, CEO, U.S. Cement, LafargeHolcim

Douglas Guerrero, chairman, CIM Patrons, California State University, Chico

Marti Harrell, vice president of technical services and professional development, National Precast Concrete Association Foundation (NPCA)

Scott Harrison, senior associate, Construction Insight, Inc.

Michael Ireland, president and CEO, Portland Cement Association

Paul Ozinga, executive vice president, Ozinga RMC, Inc.

Mark Peabody, vice president human resources, U.S. Concrete, Inc.

Ben Robuck, vice president – infrastructure and direct work, CEMEX

Aaron Snowdon, senior IT manager, LehighHanson

Rick Yelton, editor at large, Informa Exhibitions U.S.

** Indicates new board member.

“The leadership of the concrete industry has embraced and supported the mission of the NSC for CIM of ‘advancing the concrete industry by degrees’ for the last 25 years," says NSC Executive Director Eugene Martineau. “Many major companies in the concrete industry, along with most national concrete associations and foundations, have pledged their time, talent and treasure to CIM through their involvement in the NSC. Those industry leaders who serve on our board of directors are a testament to their commitment to the continued success of CIM.”

The CIM Program

Recognizing the need for people with enhanced technical, communication and management skills, the CIM program was developed in 1996. The individuals graduating from this program will have the skill set necessary to meet the growing demands of the progressively changing concrete industry of the 21st century. It is a business intensive program, providing solid management skills that can be used in any industry, but has been developed specifically for the concrete industry. The program gives students many advantages including entering the concrete workforce with exposure to the industry early in their careers, unlike others coming in with generic business degrees.

The goal of the program is to produce broadly educated, articulate graduates grounded in basic business management, who are knowledgeable of concrete technology and techniques and are able to manage people and systems as well as promote products or services related to the concrete industry. It entails a broad range of courses, from English and history to science and mathematics. A series of required business courses such as finance, marketing, management and business law are also taken throughout the length of the program. The concrete-specific courses teach the fundamentals of concrete, properties and testing, concrete construction and more. All these courses utilize practical case studies and an internship to make sure the student obtains real-world experience essential to starting a successful career. Additional opportunities for growth include on-campus socials and other organized events providing industry networking and professional development.