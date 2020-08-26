CRSI Announces HONORS Design and Construction Awards Recipients

The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute announces the results of their biennial CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards program. Of the entries received, eight projects were selected to receive recognition.

August 26, 2020
Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute (CRSI)
CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards is in its 25th year.
CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards is in its 25th year.
CRSI
Crsicolorlogo 10450881

The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute announces the results of their biennial CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards program. Of the entries received, eight projects were selected to receive recognition.

Project entries were evaluated on the basis of:

(1) Satisfaction of owners' objectives

(2) Development of innovative solutions

(3) Maximizing project value

(4) Effective use of reinforced concrete and

(5) Overall aesthetics.

Five submittals received an HONORS Award while three received a Merit certificate.

For 50 years, CRSI has recognized design and construction achievement by owners, architects, engineers, and construction managers across North America. Now, the CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards program raised the proverbial bar on its 25th anniversary.

This year’s entries represented a wide range of project types from all regions of the United States. Each of the selected projects demonstrates excellence and highlights thoughtfully considered solutions brought to fruition through the efficient use and leveraging of steel reinforced concrete’s inherencies. 

The following projects were selected for recognition (submitting organization is in parenthesis):

Residential and Hotel

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Fla. (DeSimone Consulting Engineers) – HONORS Award

W Hotel, Bellevue, Wash. (Cary Kopczynski & Company) – Merit Certificate

Wolf Point East Tower, Chicago (Commercial Metals Company) – Merit Certificate

Educational

University of Louisville - Belknap Academic Building, Louisville, Ky. (RAI Engineering) – HONORS Award

Chou Hall, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, Calif. (Tipping Structural Engineers) – Merit Certificate

Healthcare

Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Omaha, Neb. (HDR, Inc.) – HONORS Award

Commercial and Mixed-Use

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, New Brunswick, N.J. (DeSimone Consulting Engineers) – HONORS Award

Transportation

Consolidated Rental Car Facility (Kahului Airport), Kahului, Hawaii (BASE) – HONORS Award

Recommended
Ooda Loop
Using the Military’s OODA Loop to Improve Construction Safety
Safety huddles that make a difference on construction projects exercise the workforce’s ability to Observe, Orient, Decide and Act quickly, effectively and safely
August 24, 2020
29086475368 5fa0bb0ba0 C
Best Practices for Cost-Saving Construction Waste Management
Today's economy makes it time to understand the importance of recycling construction debris to save project costs and keep landfills from overflowing
August 24, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Latest
Concrete anchor.
Tips to Protect Wedge Anchor Threads
Damaging the threads on a concrete anchor during installation is a common cause of escalating costs and diminishing longevity of applications.
August 21, 2020
The eSUB field-to-office collaboration platform enables field supervisors to easily document job site activity and share the information in real-time.
eSUB Construction Software Releases New Project Summary Dashboards
The new Project Summary Dashboards provide information about a project’s risk and profit on one screen.
August 26, 2020
From creating and transporting concrete to eventually receiving leftover concrete, there are opportunities to help ready-mix producers improve efficiency and reduce material waste, thus reducing costs.
How to Reduce the Cost of Concrete Production
The National Ready Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA) estimates 3-5% of ready-mix concrete deliveries in the U.S. are rejected at the job site for various reasons, such as not meeting specifications. Another occurrence is a project simply has leftover ready
August 26, 2020
Tcbf S4 Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Getting the Most Out of Machine Features Part 2
How do contractors stay on top of the ever changing improvements and updates to construction equipment?
August 26, 2020
Honda EG2800i Generator.
Honda Expands CO-MINDER Availability to More Generators
EG2800i, EB2800i and EB6500 models join growing list of Honda generators designed standard with CO-MINDER technology.
August 20, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It
In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business.
August 24, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, introduces the MAX-Series loaders.
ASV Introduces MAX-Series Loaders
The machines are named for providing maximum comfort, control, performance, speed and productivity to provide maximum ROI.
August 20, 2020
Metabo&rsquo;s High Powered Masonry Chaser.
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser
Metabo’s High Powered Masonry Chaser easily cut channels into concrete, brick, block.
August 20, 2020
CONFAST split drive anchor
Concrete Fastening Systems Introduces Confast Split Drive Anchors
The CONFAST split drive anchor brand offers a wide range of lengths to assist in selecting the most effective fastener for each specific application.
August 22, 2020
Ultra-high performance concrete is in increasing demand.
Steelike Receives $2 Million Dollar Funding Round for Ultra-High Performance Concrete
Investment comes as the company’s Ultra-High Performance Concrete (Steelike UHPC) is successfully used to connect precast deck panels for an accelerated bridge deck replacement project.
August 18, 2020
Putzmeister VSP 60HP.
Putzmeister America Expands Vehicle Series Line Pump Offering
Putzmeister America, Inc., (Putzmeister) launched the VSP 60HP and showcased it for the first time at ConExpo.
August 21, 2020
Experience clever solutions, such as the machine cockpit, which promises, through connectivity &ndash; reliable networking, less downtime, higher productivity and, thanks to real-time information and an overview of all relevant operating figures, more efficiency.
Putzmeister to Release Business Management Portal in Fourth Quarter
Putzmeister America Inc. (Putzmeister) announced a brand-new telemetry offering.
August 20, 2020
Cnt 233 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Economists Concerned US Headed Into Dangerous Economic Territory
Economists are concerned that recent Labor Department statistics fail to show the true picture of the economy due to the virus pandemic; plus more construction industry news on the August 20, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
August 20, 2020
Contract Istock Gettyimages 000003390628
Get Tough with Customers to Get What You Deserve
Should contractors continue to put customer relationships first, even though they’re treated as a commodity by customers who award solely on the lowest price?
August 19, 2020
When it came time to measure the placements against the F-min specification and render a certification for compliance, a Floor Levelness and Flatness firm used the F-min Profiler to measure the exact wheel path of the intended material handling equipment. This allowed for instant results ensuring accurate measurements and layout of spot grinding in out-of-tolerance areas.
Wide Bay Superflat VNA Concrete Floors
Ultimately, it's up to the facility owner to determine how their Defined Traffic or F-min concrete slabs will be constructed. If the owners don’t want corrective grinding in their defined traffic aisles, then the narrow strip construction method is best.
April 23, 2014
Realm Construction used the 24-ft.-wide custom Curb Roller drum to pour 400 to 450 linear feet of concrete a day and finished the project more than one week ahead of schedule.
Roll of the Dice on On-ramp Project Yields Returns in Time and Costs
Custom-designed Curb Roller completes on-ramp project a week ahead of schedule with significantly lower labor cost.
August 17, 2020
Cc Basham Cracking 2 10735430
How to Control Early-age Cracking in Concrete
Learn why early-age cracking occurs and how to prevent it.
October 16, 2008
Designed by PT Airmas Asri Architects, the Pakubuwono Menteng is a 38-floor (&gt;162 m / 534-feet tall) luxury condo tower with unobstructed views of the city of Jakarta, the Java Sea and surrounding region.
Jakarta Condo Tower Picks Penetron For An Impermeable Foundation
The construction site, faced with very high groundwater levels, demanded a reliable waterproofing solution.
August 14, 2020
When slabs on ground are polished, non-uniform exposure of aggregate is a result of high spots cause by slab curling. Deflection of many suspended slabs exceeds the upward movement at curled slabs, so polishing may result in even larger areas that exhibit such non-uniform aggregate exposure.
Why Polishing Suspended Concrete Slabs is More Likely to Disappoint Customers
Polished-concrete specifications are based on experience with slabs-on-grade, so contractors must help project owners understand how results will likely vary when polishing suspended slabs
March 4, 2016
Tcbf S4 Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Getting the Most Out of Machine Features Part 1
Brad Humphrey and the Caterpillar experts dig into how to maximize the ability of your construction equipment by leveraging the knowledge and services of Caterpillar dealers.
August 12, 2020
The U.S. Marines used a 3D printer to create a concrete rocket launcher.
Marines Use 3D Printer to Create Concrete Rocket Launcher Shelter
The Marine Corps recently tested a 3D printer capable of fabricating entire buildings within hours
August 11, 2020
Levelness, how closely the floor conforms to the specified slope, and flatness, how much the surface deviates from a two-dimensional plane, have become important specifications in construction.
Floor Flatness and Levelness in Modern Construction
Performing floor quality assurance in house, rather than outsourcing, can reduce project wait times.
August 5, 2020
Photograph of polished surface from a concrete core removed from a poorly cured slab on ground showing layer of dark paste at the top of the core. Scale in millimeters. The loss of material at the top is due to poor hydration.
The How's and Why's of Concrete Curing
Discover ways concrete petrographers evaluate how well (or not) curing operations are done in concrete construction.
March 2, 2017
Roller screeds offer an upright operating position that&rsquo;s much easier on the operator than a hands-and-knees alternative. Roller screeds are simple to operate and can be customized to fit just about any size pour, including shaped forms for curb and gutter work.
Roller Screeds: Rental Center Questions Answered
Roller screeds meet the market's demand to make concrete more achievable to workers of all skill levels. With equipment that is adjustable, convenient and easy to operate, contractors can take on more jobs and projects than they may have previously.
August 6, 2020