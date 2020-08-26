CRSI Announces HONORS Design and Construction Awards Recipients

CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards is in its 25th year.

The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute announces the results of their biennial CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards program. Of the entries received, eight projects were selected to receive recognition.

Project entries were evaluated on the basis of:

(1) Satisfaction of owners' objectives

(2) Development of innovative solutions

(3) Maximizing project value

(4) Effective use of reinforced concrete and

(5) Overall aesthetics.

Five submittals received an HONORS Award while three received a Merit certificate.

For 50 years, CRSI has recognized design and construction achievement by owners, architects, engineers, and construction managers across North America. Now, the CRSI HONORS Design and Construction Awards program raised the proverbial bar on its 25th anniversary.

This year’s entries represented a wide range of project types from all regions of the United States. Each of the selected projects demonstrates excellence and highlights thoughtfully considered solutions brought to fruition through the efficient use and leveraging of steel reinforced concrete’s inherencies.

The following projects were selected for recognition (submitting organization is in parenthesis):

Residential and Hotel

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Fla. (DeSimone Consulting Engineers) – HONORS Award

W Hotel, Bellevue, Wash. (Cary Kopczynski & Company) – Merit Certificate

Wolf Point East Tower, Chicago (Commercial Metals Company) – Merit Certificate

Educational

University of Louisville - Belknap Academic Building, Louisville, Ky. (RAI Engineering) – HONORS Award

Chou Hall, UC Berkeley, Berkeley, Calif. (Tipping Structural Engineers) – Merit Certificate

Healthcare

Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Omaha, Neb. (HDR, Inc.) – HONORS Award

Commercial and Mixed-Use

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, New Brunswick, N.J. (DeSimone Consulting Engineers) – HONORS Award

Transportation

Consolidated Rental Car Facility (Kahului Airport), Kahului, Hawaii (BASE) – HONORS Award