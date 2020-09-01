Top Gun of Virginia Achieves Shotcrete Qualification

The ASA Contractor Qualification program helps establish a shotcrete contractor’s qualifications through a rigorous review process.

September 1, 2020
American Shotcrete Association
The American Shotcrete Association (ASA) announced that Dick Frederick from Top Gun of Virginia, Inc., has been named an ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractor.
ASA’s program recognizes shotcrete contractors who have shown by their company resources and past performance a proven commitment to quality shotcrete placement. Quality, durable shotcrete placement on a consistent basis is key to extending the adoption of shotcrete in the wide variety of concrete structures where shotcrete is the most efficient, sustainable and cost-effective method of concrete placement. 

The ASA Contractor Qualification program requires a significant time commitment to attend the ASA Contractor Education seminar, as well as fully documenting shotcrete-related business. ASA has shotcrete experts (contractors, engineers, suppliers, and educators) who review and verify applicant submittals of past successful work and aspects of shotcrete critical to quality placement. The Contractor Qualification committee reviews the shotcrete team, including contractor management, ACI-certified nozzleman, crew experience, proper equipment, and knowledge and ability to consistently place quality shotcrete.

ASA qualification is active for five years. ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractors must heed ASA’s Code of Conduct in their shotcrete work:


