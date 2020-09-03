CEMEX announces winner of the Architect Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship

CEMEX recently announced that Gonzalo Mendoza Morfin is the winner of the Architect Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship, in its 2020 edition.

The architecture student is a graduate of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and is pursuing his postgraduate degree in history and critical thinking at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in the United Kingdom.

The scholarship was awarded by the Scholarship Council, made up of seven Mexican architects: Alejandro Rivadeneyra, Augusto Quijano, Aurelio Nuño, Diego Ricalde, Javier Sánchez, Jimena Hogrebe and Mauricio Rocha.

The scholarship winner was selected remotely on July 21, 22, and 23, during which the members of the council thoroughly reviewed the 45 applications received.

The scholarship consists of financial support for tuition and maintenance so that architecture students can carry out their postgraduate studies abroad. The validity of financial support has a maximum duration of two years.

Gonzalo Mendoza is a 29-year-old Mexican architect who, in addition to studying his master's degree, works as a teacher at his Alma Mater, UNAM. He is also responsible for special cultural projects within the same Faculty of Architecture of the institution.

For 13 years, through the Architect Marcelo Zambrano Scholarship, CEMEX has fostered young, recently graduated architects, whose academic and professional work demonstrates the enormous potential to contribute decisively and innovatively to the progress of the construction culture and design in Mexico.

Architect Marcelo Zambrano was chairman of the board of directors of CEMEX.