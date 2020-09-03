PCI's Mid-Atlantic Chapter Hires New Executive Director

The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute’s (PCI) Mid-Atlantic region’s board of directors has named Dawn Decker as the region’s new executive director.

Decker served as the region’s marketing consultant this summer. In that time, she onboarded a new marketing agency partner and developed a strategy to target transportation, design, construction and academic audiences to grow awareness and specifications of precast concrete products in the Mid-Atlantic region. She has also worked with the regional directors in support of their webinar series as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and need to provide quality education programs to members’ customers.

“By building awareness of precast concrete benefits and use, supporting member success, and educating professionals in construction, design, and academia, my goal as executive director for the PCI Mid-Atlantic chapter is to make precast concrete building and transportation products an early structural and enclosure choice for new projects,” Decker says.

“Dawn has met many of our producer and associate member companies in-person and virtually in the last few months,” says Chapter President Bob Pabst. “She is enthusiastic about working closely with our membership to promote our businesses and grow demand for our products.”