Frank Gehry, Jeanne Gang to Speak at Architectural Record Innovation Conference

Precast/Presstressed Concrete Institute (PCI) is an education sponsor of the Architectural Record Innovation Conference, Oct. 27-28, 2020.

PCI will present a continuing education webinar for CEU credits on the upcoming changes to its Architectural Certification program during the virtual event.

The PCI presentation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Attendees who do not attend the live presentation will be able to view it for up to one year on the event's website. The event has been held live in New York City in the past, but will be virtual this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Registration is free for all attendees.

Speakers will include architects Frank Gehry and Jeanne Gang.



