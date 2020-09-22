NLB Corp. Hires James Lobusch

NLB Corporation, a high-pressure and ultra-high pressure water jet systems manufacturer, has announced the hiring of James Lobusch as capital sales representative.

Lobusch will be based in the NLB LaPorte, Texas office and will be responsible for equipment sales in a multiple-state territory. He brings with him more than 25 years of experience in the selling and client servicing of water jetting equipment.

Darrell Terpenning, NLB vice president, domestic sales, says he is pleased to have Lobusch join the organization.

“We are excited to have James join us at NLB," he says. "His years of industry expertise, along with his ability to embrace and immerse himself in NLB’s newer water jetting technologies makes James a great fit. Most of all, his customer-first approach in supporting our customers and putting them first will certainly be evident in everything he does. We welcome to the NLB team."

Lobusch echoed the sentiment.

“I am very familiar with NLB and all of its product offerings having been in the water jetting industry for over 25 years. It’s no secret NLB is known for their durability," he says. "It will be nice to sell these highly-regarded pumps and accessories instead of having to sell against them.”



