Concrete Construction Industry Vets Ruttura and Geans to Host Webinar

Tommy Ruttura, president of Ruttura & Sons Construction and Rocky Geans, well- known speaker and educator, announced that they will be presenting a webinar titled, "Lessons Learned From Our 60+ Years in Concrete Construction." The webinar will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Oct. 8. To sign up for this free webinar, go to: https://info.us.magnith.com/concrete-construction-webinar-pr.

From their time as standouts in the industry, Ruttura and Geans have developed the knowledge and experience to know what it takes lead and manage a concrete construction company. Now, they want to share their experiences. The pair will be hosting a free, 30-minute online webinar on their experiences in the concrete construction industry, followed by a Q&A.

About the hosts

Tommy Ruttura, president of Ruttura & Sons Construction, is from New York. His business was founded in 1918 and has remained family owned for over a century. In his 60+ years with the company, he grew the business from smaller suburban jobs to larger projects in New York City and Long Island. Revenue grew from $500,000 to over $150 million. In addition, Ruttura & Sons is one of the best rated concrete construction businesses in New York City, and ENR ranked Ruttura within the top 20 best construction businesses in the United States.

Geans was the owner and president of the L.L. Geans Construction Co. Founded in 1959, in Mishawaka, Indiana, L.L. Geans became one of the largest concrete construction contractors in the South Bend/Mishawaka metropolitan area. For more than 55 years, L.L. Geans provided contracting for some of the largest businesses in Northern Indiana. In 2016, however, Rocky Geans decided to close the business to pursue his passion of teaching others the concrete construction trade.

Although our two speakers have very different backgrounds, they have something in common, success. Their success stems from a deep knowledge of the concrete construction industry. During their webinar, they will discuss the insider tips needed to be successful in the concrete construction industry.