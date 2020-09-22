Concrete Construction Industry Vets Ruttura and Geans to Host Webinar

Tommy Ruttura, president of Ruttura & Sons Construction and Rocky Geans, well-known speaker and educator, announced that they will be presenting a webinar titled, "Lessons Learned From Our 60+ Years in Concrete Construction."

September 22, 2020
Magni America LLC
Webinar1
Magni Logo

Tommy Ruttura, president of Ruttura & Sons Construction and Rocky Geans, well- known speaker and educator, announced that they will be presenting a webinar titled, "Lessons Learned From Our 60+ Years in Concrete Construction." The webinar will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Oct. 8. To sign up for this free webinar, go to: https://info.us.magnith.com/concrete-construction-webinar-pr

From their time as standouts in the industry,  Ruttura and Geans have developed the knowledge and experience to know what it takes lead and manage a concrete construction company. Now, they want to share their experiences. The pair will be hosting a free, 30-minute online webinar on their experiences in the concrete construction industry, followed by a Q&A.

About the hosts

Tommy Ruttura, president of Ruttura & Sons Construction, is from New York. His business was founded in 1918 and has remained family owned for over a century. In his 60+ years with the company, he grew the business from smaller suburban jobs to larger projects in New York City and Long Island. Revenue grew from $500,000 to over $150 million. In addition, Ruttura & Sons is one of the best rated concrete construction businesses in New York City, and ENR ranked Ruttura within the top 20 best construction businesses in the United States. 

Geans was the owner and president of the L.L. Geans Construction Co. Founded in 1959, in Mishawaka, Indiana, L.L. Geans became one of the largest concrete construction contractors in the South Bend/Mishawaka metropolitan area. For more than 55 years, L.L. Geans provided contracting for some of the largest businesses in Northern Indiana. In 2016, however, Rocky Geans decided to close the business to pursue his passion of teaching others the concrete construction trade. 

Although our two speakers have very different backgrounds, they have something in common, success. Their success stems from a deep knowledge of the concrete construction industry. During their webinar, they will discuss the insider tips needed to be successful in the concrete construction industry. 

Recommended
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 78882585
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Latest
When you mix high dosage levels of macro fibers in concrete, one of challenges is to achieve a good blending between concrete and fiber.
How High Dosage Levels of Macro Fibers Are Improving Concrete Slabs
Slab-on-grade floor and pavement panels shrink less and have almost no curl.
August 21, 2013
As extreme weather events become stronger and more frequent, the method for building homes must change too. Building structures must remain intact to provide safety for inhabitants and return to normal life shortly afterwards. Concrete construction can provide this.
The Case for Concrete Homes
Building safer homes is necessary to meet the challenges imposed by our changing world.
August 15, 2019
Atkins North America, Inc. designed a robust 5,600-ft. stormwater management system using reinforced concrete pipe (RCP) and elliptical reinforced concrete pipe (ERCP) from Rinker Materials capable of handling future major flood events.
Reinforced Concrete Pipe Installed in Reno Stormwater System
September 22, 2020
Avoid honeycombing by using appropriate concrete mixtures with sufficient workability, proper placement and consolidation techniques.
Tips to Minimize Concrete Consolidation Issues with Forming Projects
Avoid repair costs and aesthetic disputes in concrete forming projects by minimizing consolidation-related surface blemishes.
June 25, 2012
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier.
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier
Smith's FS351 DCS series of heavy-duty, self-propelled drum scarifiers are designed to tackle the most demanding removal and surface preparation jobs.
September 22, 2020
Bosch GCL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points.
Bosch GCL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points
The Bosch GCL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points uses green-beam technology, which emits green lines and points up to four times brighter than standard red beams.
September 22, 2020
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser.
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser
The Bosch GLL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser uses green-beam technology, which emits green lines up to four brighter than standard red beams.
September 22, 2020
Allen Engineering Award
Allen Engineering Receives Exporter of The Year Award
Allen Engineering was one of 13 small businesses awarded the Exporter of The Year Award by Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).
September 22, 2020
Pci Conference
Frank Gehry, Jeanne Gang to Speak at Architectural Record Innovation Conference
PCI will present a continuing education webinar for CEU credits on the upcoming changes to its Architectural Certification program during the virtual event.
September 21, 2020
In-place concrete strengths represented by cores are typically less than lab-cured cylinder strengths due to field factors like consolidation and curing.
How to Get the Best Results from Concrete Core Testing
Understanding the factors that affect core testing results will help you achieve accurate in-place concrete strengths.
June 26, 2013
Make sure you have a marketing plan in place to help focus your marketing efforts, suggests L.M. Scofield's Cam Villar. Whether in depth or simple, make sure to at least include the market you want to serve and who your target audience will be.
Marketing Polished and Stained Decorative Concrete Floors
When it comes to marketing polished or stained decorative concrete floors contractors should focus on promoting the benefits as well as the aesthetics.
July 1, 2010
Self-leveling resurfacer can repair uneven or worn interior floors.
Repair or Replace?
Technology is changing our options when it comes to deciding whether to repair or replace damaged, cracked concrete.
May 18, 2012
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Strux App Icon
Version 2.0 Released for GCP Macrosynthetic Fiber Calculator App
Version 2.0 was just released for the new mobile app solution for STRUX 90/40 macrosynthetic fibers, for use in different concrete applications.
September 17, 2020
Cnt 235 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] What Will Happen With the Highway Trust Fund?
Eighty-eight construction oriented trade groups have signed a joint letter to Congress urging a one-year extension of the FAST Act; plus more on the September 17, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 17, 2020
Advanced Concrete Electric Beauty Screed.
Advanced Concrete Electric Beauty Screed
The new 9900E Electric Beauty is powered by a ½ hp, Dayton 10,000 rpm electric motor.
September 16, 2020
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
Propane Council Marks Construction Safety Week with New Safety Resources
The Propane Education & Research Council, in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve.
Bosch Power Tools Gives Back with 'Always Essential' Program
Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you."
September 15, 2020
The single system includes a portfolio of connected (i.e., “smart”) devices, an easy-to-use mobile app, internal lab testing for calibrating concrete mix designs and training and support services.
Hilti Releases Concrete Sensors System
Hilti released its end-to-end solution to help contractors more accurately measure and predict the performance of concrete, Hilti Concrete Sensors.
September 15, 2020
Mbw Scree Demon
ScreeDemon Wet Screed Powered by M18 REDLITHIUM
MBW's ScreeDemon is one of the most ergonomically-friendly wet screeds on the market.
September 15, 2020
In addition to an update in the sensor’s design, activation, installation, and wireless signal range, SmartRock 3 has been equipped with dual-temperature monitoring capabilities. This enables users to measure temperature values at two locations simultaneously.
Giatec Launches Next Generation of SmartRock Concrete Sensor
Giatec has announced that the re-design of its flagship product, SmartRock, has been re-engineered with dual temperature monitoring capabilities for mass concrete applications.
September 15, 2020
Polymer Modified Structural Repair 5881070ae08f8
QUIKRETE Polymer Modified Structural Repair
January 19, 2017
A critical element in creating Pacific Point Preserve, which resembles a fishing wharf along the Pacific Coast, was incorporating a home for the Asian small-clawed otters.
Creating a World of Fantasy, Fun Through Pre-Blended Stucco
To bring realistic animal habitats to life and build seemingly unimaginable park rides, contractors have turned to advanced formula pre-blended stuccos.
August 19, 2020