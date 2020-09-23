Concrete Industry Management Program’s National Steering Committee Announces New Board

The National Steering Committee (NSC) for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program, a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management, recently announced their new board members beginning July 1. The new board members include Bruce Christensen, vice president, Admixture Systems, Master Builders Solutions; Frank Flatch, vice president of human resources and corporate counsel, Silvi Group Companies and Karl H. Watson, Jr., CEO, Forterra Structural Precast.

The new NSC officers* include:

Executive Director: Eugene Martineau, CIM National Steering Committee

Chairman: Mike Schneider, vice president, Chief People Officer (CPO), Baker Concrete Construction, Inc.

Vice Chairman: Steven Cox, vice president – customer success, Command Alkon

*All officers also serve on the board of directors.

The NSC subcommittee chairs include:

Dr. Rex Cottle, Trinity Industries, Inc. (retired) – Education Committee

Brian Gallagher, vice president, Corporate Development, Graycor – Marketing Committee

Julie Garbini, executive director, RMC Research & Education Foundation – Research Committee Chair

Randal M. Beard, principal and managing director diagnostics group, Walter P Moore – Long-Range Planning Committee

Ben Robuck, vice president – infrastructure and direct work, CEMEX – Auction Committee

Steve Cox, vice president – customer success, Command Alkon – Membership Committee

Nicole Green, industry relations specialist, Middle Tennessee State University School of Concrete and Construction Management – Recruitment Committee

The NSC board of directors includes

Bruce Christensen**, vice president, admixture systems, Master Builders Solutions

Frank Flatch**, vice president of human resources and corporate counsel, Silvi Group Companies

Karl H. Watson, Jr.**, CEO, Forterra Structural Precast

** Indicates new board member.

“The leadership of the concrete industry has embraced and supported the mission of the NSC for CIM of ‘advancing the concrete industry by degrees’ for the last 25 years,” says NSC Executive Director Eugene Martineau. “Many major companies in the concrete industry, along with most national concrete associations and foundations, have pledged their time, talent and treasure to CIM through their involvement in the NSC. Those industry leaders who serve on our board of directors are a testament to their commitment to the continued success of CIM.”