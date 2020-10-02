CM Labs Concrete Pump Simulator Endorsed by American Concrete Pumping Association

Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations.

October 2, 2020
Outriggers

CM Labs Simulations, developer of Vortex training simulators, has released the first Concrete Pump Simulator on the market. The curriculum, which was developed in collaboration with the American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA), ensures operators are proficient with using the remote control box before being exposed to the stress of the work site.

“Control familiarization is extremely important in ensuring safety on the job. Mastering the remote box could take up to two months in the field but takes two weeks on the simulator,” says former ACPA President and Board Member, Dennis Andrews. 

The Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations. Built-in performance metrics help trainers identify areas for improvement. 

Pvdf7362“Every detail from providing the superintendent with the job ticket, to operating in the rain and at night, as well as risks such as hose whipping, is replicated. Because of this, novice operators gain real-world experience faster but within a controlled and safe environment,” said Andrews.

The Concrete Pump training pack incorporates CM Labs’ Smart Training Technology, which means that real machine behavior from the backlash of the boom to machine hydraulics and stability are accurately simulated. “Smart Training Technology reproduces the tension, sway and deflection felt when using a real concrete pump. The result is tailored, cost-effective training that builds transferrable operator skills,” said Product Manager Julien Richer-Lanciault.

According to Andrews, the industry is headed towards formal certification for concrete pump operators and the ultimate goal would be for the simulator to be used in practical testing for this certification. With built-in scoring on metrics such as time to pour, and reporting on events such as contacts between equipment and structures, CM Labs’ Concrete Pump Simulator is ideal for the objective assessment of each operator’s skill sets.  

Recommended
Photo credit: © Farragutful No changes made. Creative Commons license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en
10 Big Construction Stories This Week: Raiders Stadium Built in 3 Minutes
The most-read stories this week include a time-lapse, Fluor-led JV quits Baltimore’s Purple Line project, a high-tech hardhat, black workers sue contractor for allowing racial abuse, 2021 Chevy Silverado gets payload, towing capacity boost
October 1, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
New admixtures for control flow concrete
Sponsored
New admixtures for control flow concrete
CONCERA® admixtures enable the production of control flow concrete, allowing contractors to complete projects faster, while reducing labor costs and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of concrete.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Today's joint fillers are intentionally over-applied in warehouse and industrial applications, and flush-trimmed with a floor razor to keep out debris and protect slab edges from spalling.
Concrete Control Joints 101: How to Apply Filler
Applying control-joint filler demands balancing hardness to transfer loads, flexibility to move with the slabs and application timing to minimize tearing
October 18, 2018
When you mix high dosage levels of macro fibers in concrete, one of challenges is to achieve a good blending between concrete and fiber.
How High Dosage Levels of Macro Fibers Are Improving Concrete Slabs
Slab-on-grade floor and pavement panels shrink less and have almost no curl.
August 21, 2013
HUS Bridge Hospital, Finland received The Best Public Project award.
Trimble Announces Tekla 2020 Global BIM Awards Winners
The Tekla Global BIM Awards have welcomed projects that exhibit innovation and push the boundaries of structural engineering and BIM.
October 1, 2020
Cnt Thumb 236
[NEWS TRACKER] House Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund FAST Act through 2021
Reauthorization plan would commit to FAST Act adding $13.6 billion to the Highway Trust Fund from general funding; plus more construction industry news on the October 1, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
October 1, 2020
When removing wooden floors, contractors should use a scarifier equipped with a cutting blade to make cuts across the surface.
How Does It Come Off? Tips and Tricks for Hard Goods Flooring Removal
Hard goods such as wood, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles and quarry tiles are usually applied directly to a concrete floor using adhesives.
September 30, 2020
Skudo Commercial System.
Skudo Commercial System
The Skudo Commercial System is ideal to protect surfaces from construction site damages and spills on large commercial projects.
September 29, 2020
World Of Concrete Logo
World of Concrete 2021 Shifts Conference Dates From January to June
Exhibition will now take place June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
September 29, 2020
Terracon Stage 1 Site Selection Tool.
Terracon Stage 1 Site Selection Tool
Stage1 combines Terracon’s project data with environmental and geologic data sources from more than 700 public and private map sources for remote, site-specific research.
September 29, 2020
Bobcat Features On Demand.
Bobcat Features On Demand
Features On Demand allows operators to purchase a Bobcat skid-steer or compact track loader with certain features enabled at the point of sale, plus the ability to turn on other machine features after the initial sale without significant cost or machine u
September 28, 2020
Simpson Strong-Tie FX-70-6FS Fast-Set Epoxy Bottom Seal.
Simpson Strong-Tie FX-70-6FS Fast-Set Epoxy Bottom Seal
The FX-70-6FS fast-set epoxy bottom seal is a three-component, moisture-tolerant epoxy grout designed as part of the FX-70 structural repair and protection system to facilitate same-day filling of underwater fiberglass pile jackets.
September 28, 2020
Ulma Form-Works Stripping Corner Max.
Ulma Form-Works Stripping Corner Max
The Stripping Corner Max simplifies wall formwork erection and stripping in elevator shafts or stairwells, hollow piers, or any other interior wall type.
September 28, 2020
P824 Extrutech FORM Wall System.
P824 Extrutech FORM Wall System
Extrutech 8-in. thick panel is a "stay-in-place" form for concrete poured structural walls.
September 28, 2020
Brickform Refresh.
Brickform Refresh
Recolor and restore concrete with Brickform Refresh. Brickform Refresh is a solvent based penetrating, polysiloxane stain with excellent water repellency to be used for re-coloring and sealing exterior concrete surfaces.
September 28, 2020
As extreme weather events become stronger and more frequent, the method for building homes must change too. Building structures must remain intact to provide safety for inhabitants and return to normal life shortly afterwards. Concrete construction can provide this.
The Case for Concrete Homes
Building safer homes is necessary to meet the challenges imposed by our changing world.
August 15, 2019
Advance Concrete Form Stakeless Footing System
Advance Concrete Form Stakeless Footing System
The Advance Concrete Form Stakeless Footing System system allows work in various soil conditions including sandy, clay, shale or rock.
September 25, 2020
Atkins North America, Inc. designed a robust 5,600-ft. stormwater management system using reinforced concrete pipe (RCP) and elliptical reinforced concrete pipe (ERCP) from Rinker Materials capable of handling future major flood events.
Reinforced Concrete Pipe Installed in Reno Stormwater System
Following engineering analysis to confirm shortcomings with the existing drainage, Atkins North America designed a 5,600-ft. stormwater management system using reinforced concrete pipe and elliptical reinforced concrete pipe in Reno, Nevada.
September 23, 2020
Graco LazerVac 550 Vacuum System.
Graco LazerVac 550 Vacuum System
When used with a GrindLazer scarifier, Graco’s LazerVac 550 System uses contactor preferred Honda power to provide 50% more vacuum pressure compared to LazerVac 330 to reduce airborne silica dust on larger scarifying jobs.
September 24, 2020
SpecChem Duo Patch.
SpecChem Duo Patch
A two-component, polymer modified concrete repair mortar with integral corrosion inhibitor for use in horizontal, form and pour and when mixed to a stiffer consistency, vertical and overhead applications.
September 24, 2020
Euclid Chemical EUCOWELD 2.0
Euclid Chemical EUCOWELD 2.0
EUCOWELD 2.0 is a liquid latex bonding agent for cement-based repair mortars and concrete.
September 24, 2020
SASE Trifecta Diamond Pads.
SASE Trifecta Diamond Pads
SASE Trifecta Diamond pads mount to a high speed burnisher to restore shine or burnish in guard.
September 24, 2020
Pecora-Deck HB1000 Series.
Pecora-Deck HB1000 Series
Pecora’s full line of traffic coatings protect wearing surfaces like concrete or plywood from vehicular and pedestrian traffic abrasion.
September 24, 2020
Ameripolish SmartFloor Refinement System.
Ameripolish Smartfloor Refinement System
The SmartFloor Refinement System concept is engineered to provide a high-aesthetic floor that is an easy and economical way to utilize any polishing machines, including power trowels.
September 24, 2020
Avoid honeycombing by using appropriate concrete mixtures with sufficient workability, proper placement and consolidation techniques.
Tips to Minimize Concrete Consolidation Issues with Forming Projects
Avoid repair costs and aesthetic disputes in concrete forming projects by minimizing consolidation-related surface blemishes.
June 25, 2012
Rockett's glass overlay.
Rockett's Glass Overlay
Rockett’s Polished Overlay is a patent-pending process creating high-impact, enduring decorative polished concrete floors and installations.
September 23, 2020