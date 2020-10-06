CRSI Releases Digital Version of Design Guide on the ACI 318 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete

The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute (CRSI) has released a digital version of its Design Guide on the ACI 318 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete, a design guide based on the ACI 318-19 code published in soft-cover form earlier this year.

The release of a PDF version of the Design Guide on the ACI 318 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete follows both direct requests and an enthusiastic response from the design and architecture community after the soft-cover publication sold nearly 300 copies during CRSI’s first presale event.

The Design Guide contains comprehensive information on the design and detailing requirements in ACI 318- 19 for cast-in-place concrete buildings with nonprestressed reinforcement.

The main goals of this publication are to provide a simplified roadmap that can be used to navigate through the ACI 318 requirements and step-by-step design procedures and design aids that make designing and detailing reinforced concrete buildings simpler and faster.

Numerous design and detailing aids are provided throughout the 996-page document and over 140 worked-out, practical design examples are included that illustrate the proper application of the ACI 318 requirements.

With the release of the digital version of the Design Guide, CRSI has introduced a new digital rights management (DRM) encryption service for digital publications. Echoing best practices from other organizations’ digital rights management strategies, the new service protects files from piracy by requiring a one-time installation of an Adobe Acrobat plugin and enhances user experience by allowing commenting for collaboration.