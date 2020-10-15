PCI Honors Contributions to Precast Concrete Industry at Fall 2020 Committee Days and Technical Conference

The Precast/Prestessed Concrete Institute has awarded several individuals for their accomplishments in the precast concrete industry. The announcements were made at PCI’s Committee Days and Technical Conference, which was held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

PCI’s committee meetings took place throughout September, culminating in the virtual Awards program on September 23, and the board of directors meeting two days later. “Despite all the challenges facing us this year, it is important to continue to honor and celebrate the achievements of individuals and companies who have contributed to the precast concrete industry,” said PCI President and CEO Bob Risser. “They have done this through commitment to safety and quality, education, adding to the industry Body of Knowledge, being examples as industry leaders, and production of outstanding precast concrete structures.”

This year’s winners are: