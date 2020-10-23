Winners of the 2020 Decorative Concrete Council's Decorative Concrete Awards

The winner of the 2020 WOW! Award was Superior Gunite, of Lake View Terrace. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels.

The Decorative Concrete Council (DCC), a specialty council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., has announced the winners of its 12th annual Decorative Concrete Awards competition. The winners were recognized at a virtual ceremony as part of ASCC’s Annual Conference, September 24, 2020.

The WOW! Award, Best Overall Project

American Society of Concrete ContractorsSuperior Gunite, Lake View Terrace, CA won the WOW! Award, best overall project, for Brattleboro Bridge in Vermont. “The challenge was not only to place concrete on the fins, but to seamlessly match the sculpted rock forms,” said Frank Townsend, Superior Gunite. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels. Each fin is approximately 28’ in height and expanded in width from 8’ to 24’ at the top, for a total of 390 SF.

