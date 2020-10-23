Winners of the 2020 Decorative Concrete Council's Decorative Concrete Awards

The winners of the Decorative Concrete Council's Decorative Concrete Awards competition were recognized at the American Society of Concrete Contractors Annual (virtual) Conference on September 24, 2020.

October 23, 2020
American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC)
The winner of the 2020 WOW! Award was Superior Gunite, of Lake View Terrace. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels.
The winner of the 2020 WOW! Award was Superior Gunite, of Lake View Terrace. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels.
American Society of Concrete Contractors
American 10452221

The Decorative Concrete Council (DCC), a specialty council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., has announced the winners of its 12th annual Decorative Concrete Awards competition. The winners were recognized at a virtual ceremony as part of ASCC’s Annual Conference, September 24, 2020.

The WOW! Award, Best Overall Project

Wow Award Brattleboro Bridge 1American Society of Concrete ContractorsSuperior Gunite, Lake View Terrace, CA won the WOW! Award, best overall project, for Brattleboro Bridge in Vermont. “The challenge was not only to place concrete on the fins, but to seamlessly match the sculpted rock forms,” said Frank Townsend, Superior Gunite. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels. Each fin is approximately 28’ in height and expanded in width from 8’ to 24’ at the top, for a total of 390 SF.

Other winners are:

  • Cast-In-Place Stamped, Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Harrington Bomanite, Marshfield, MA for Castaway Island
    2nd Place, Urban Landscapes, Doha, Qatar for Kidzania
  • Cast-In-Place Stamped, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Alchemy Concrete, Nelsonville, WI for Weslaki: Legacy
    2nd Place, Captivating Concrete, Prescott, MI for Oster
  • Polished Concrete & Overlays, Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Burgess Concrete Construction, Moline, MI for So. Christian High School
    2nd Place, GH Phipps Const. Cos., Greenwood Village, CO for Metro St.
  • Polished Concrete & Overlays, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Bob & Lee Ann Harris, Temple, GA for the Decorative Concrete Institute
    2nd Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA for Academy Center of Arts
  • Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Largo Concrete, Tustin, CA for Disney Railroad Bridge
    2nd Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for 5900 Wilshire
  • Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Hal Brown Park
  • Vertical/Facades, Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Bomanite Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia for Tzu Chi
    2nd Place, Coloscapes, Loveland, CO for Red Rocks Depot
  • Vertical/Facades, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for Mullin
  • Concrete Artistry, Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Roseville Bridge
    2nd Place, Bonamite Malaysia Sdn Bhn, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia for Setia Ecohill 360
  • Concrete Artistry, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Superior Gunite, Lake View Terrance, CA for Brattleboro Bridge
    2nd Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Making Waves
  • Multiple Applications, Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for Playa District
    2nd, Sundek of Washington, Chantilly, VA for Lumen Apartments
  • Multiple Applications, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place, T.B Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Ocean St.
    2nd Place, The Art of Concrete, Denver, CO for 38th & Holly
  • Stained, Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Hyde Concrete, Pasadena, MD for Edelman
    2nd Place, ATD Concrete Coatings, Arlington, TX for Ventana
  • Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete/Over 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Shaw & Sons, Costa Mesa, CA for the Culver Steps
    2nd Place, Bomanite SE Asia, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines for Bayshore
  • Cementitious Overlays, Over 5,000 SF
  • 1st Place, Hardig Industrial, Cleves, OH for Seton High
    2nd Place, Sundek, Arlington, TX for Chestnutt Residence
  • Cementitious Overlays, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place, Sundek of Austin, Austin, TX for Heritage Square
  • Countertops/Furniture/Firepits
    1st Place, Hyde Concrete, Pasadena, MD for Motion Picture Assn. Sink
    2nd Place, Bomanite SE Asia, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines for Sailing Club Bar
  • Decorative Resinous Coatings, Over 5,000 SF 
    1st Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA for Seaquest
  • Decorative Resinous Coatings, Under 5,000 SF
    1st Place Glossy Floors, Bella Vista, AR for Hard Rock
  • Project Video
    1st Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA, for Seaquest
    2nd Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for 5900 Wilshire
Recommended
Cu Group Pacman 074 5f8ded56cf8e9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Cummins EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Engines Use Less Fuel
Most-read construction stories include Caterpillar and PAC-MAN rolling out a new game, a test of orange pavement markings in work zones, new Cat S42 rugged smartphone withstands submerged scrubbing and more
October 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 344450945
How PPP Loans Can Challenge Revenue Growth for State DOT Contractors
Experts say there may be some long-term revenue-generating challenges that come from taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program loan
October 21, 2020
Only OSHA Approved Safety Cap for COLUMN BASES & STEEL STAKES
Sponsored
Only OSHA Approved Safety Cap for COLUMN BASES & STEEL STAKES
Prevent Injuries & Impalement on Jobsites. Learn More
October 13, 2020
Latest
Img 1916 002
Miller Formless Expands Concrete Lineup with Acquisition of Two MBW Slipform Paver Models
Miller Formless announces that it has acquired the MBW slipform paver models C-101 and the CG-200.
October 22, 2020
The MBW ScreeDemon™ Powered by M18™ REDLITHIUM™ battery.
The ScreeDemon™ Wet Screed, Powered by M18™ REDLITHIUM™
October 22, 2020
Water content is the single most important factor affecting workability or the ease of mixing and placing concrete.
Water in Concrete
April 23, 2014
The Dust Hog Vacuum Attachment helps protect installers and HVAC systems from airborne particulates.
The Dust Hog Vacuum Attachment Tool
October 21, 2020
Tenna goes beyond tracking, providing seamless integration on the construction platform that is revolutionizing equipment fleet operations
Saving Contractors 100s of Hours with OEM, ERP and Project Operations / SaaS Software Integration
October 21, 2020
Modifier A / NA Latex Product
October 21, 2020
During the video, the five players race their machines around the exact 3D replica of the iconic PAC-MAN™ board to simulate gameplay of the original arcade game. The movement is all done through remote control operation far above the constructed maze, utilizing 236D3 Skid Steer loaders from The Cat Rental Store.
Caterpillar Revives Popular Video Series with Trial 9: PAC-MAN
In this video, operators use remote controls to navigate skid steers around a life-size PAC-MAN™ board, showing how Cat equipment and services are there to help customers around every corner
October 20, 2020
Hydronic heaters provide an even distribution of heat to the concrete. Here, a poly sheet covers a slab-on-grade. Hydronic heating tubes were placed on top of the poly and the entire system is being covered with insulated blankets.
How to Protect Concrete During Cold Weather Pours
Cold weather concreting requires contractors to maintain minimal concrete temperatures to ensure proper strength gain and cure.
December 4, 2013
Berkeley researchers used a 3D printer to create polymer lattice reinforced beams. Special camera equipment shows that, when tested under bending, the beams are highly flexible and most of the cracks are blunted by the lattice.
Researchers Make Stronger, Greener Concrete with 3D Printer
Using a polymer lattice to reinforce concrete, UC Berkeley researchers claim that it "could rival other polymer-based enhancements and improve concrete’s ductility while reducing the material’s carbon emissions."
October 19, 2020
White Cap Splits from HD Supply, Combines with Construction Supply Group
Combined the two create a $4 Billion distributor of concrete accessories and specialty construction products. The transaction will enhance capabilities to serve professional contractors with broader product and service offerings and expanded reach.
October 19, 2020
PCI's Announces Award Winners at Virtual Fall 2020 Conference
Award winners announced virtually in the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute's fall 2020 Committee Days and Technical Conference.
October 15, 2020
The biggest challenge with edge work on a polished floor is achieving the same depth of cut and overall look as the main part of the floor.
Don't Let Bad Edging Ruin a Good Polished Concrete Floor
Edging is the key to a winning polished concrete floor, but you need the right knowledge, the right tools and the right attitude to achieve success.
March 20, 2012
New admixtures for control flow concrete
Sponsored
New admixtures for control flow concrete
CONCERA® admixtures enable the production of control flow concrete, allowing contractors to complete projects faster, while reducing labor costs and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of concrete.
October 1, 2020
First Place Winners of the Hardscape Photo Contest
Appealing Plans in Project Photo Contest
Winners of the inaugural Hardscapes Photo Contest by Keystone Hardscapes.
October 14, 2020
Added 'polishing' to your business? I want to hear from you.
New to the Polishing World?
Concrete Contractor magazine is looking for contractors who have recently added polishing to their business.
October 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 298637996 (1)
Careers in Construction Month Highlights Need for Skilled Workers
By 2023, there will be a need for 1 million more craft professionals and each October, the industry works together to raise awareness of the rewarding careers in construction.
October 14, 2020
Roxi was the first AI program created for concrete testing, built for Giatec’s patented, award-winning SmartRock wireless concrete sensor.
Giatec's AI Software and SDTC Look to Reduce CO2 Pollution on Construction Sites
The SmartRock AI Assistant Roxi has been trained with the help of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) funding to reduce cement usage on construction jobsites during concrete testing.
October 13, 2020
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020
The Enerpac ZU5 is available in two models, the ZU5 and the ZU5708RB-P.
The Enerpac ZU5 Post Tensioning Pump
In a head to head jobsite test, the Enerpac ZU5 performed 30% faster than traditional hydraulic pumps. The ZU5 improves contractors’ ability to stay on schedule or move onto other jobs.
October 13, 2020
The Trials are back October 20th!
Cutting-Edge Capabilities Brought to Life Through the Cat® Trials
Caterpillar Inc. is celebrating 95 years and they are bringing back their engaging video series.
October 13, 2020
Gcp High Rise Ricardo Gomez Angel 6 Lcdqr My Tji Unsplash
Tackling High-rise Concrete Construction Challenges
As architects design new high-rise buildings taller and with more complexity, producers are challenged to deliver ready-mix concrete that can be pumped, placed, and finished effectively for these structures.
October 9, 2020
The One South First (Domino Sugar) project was a 42-story commerical/residential building featuring punched window openings - demonstrating an important advancement in the use of 3D-printed forms.
The Winner of the PCI Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute announced the winner of the ninth annual Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award - The Gate Precast Company for Domino Sugar (New York City) project
October 9, 2020
The Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs 25 lbs. and generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
Vacuum Lifting Can Protect Workers From Silica Dust
Silica dust has been recognized for decades as an occupational health concern. In March 2016, OSHA announced a final rule pertaining to silica exposure regulations. Enforcement for employers covered by the construction standard began in September 2017.
October 9, 2020
Hilti Pmd 200 Tool
Hilti PMD 200 2D Layout Tool
Tool can be used to easily mark out drywall track locations and complex geometries in indoor environments.
October 8, 2020