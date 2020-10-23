Winners of the 2020 Decorative Concrete Council's Decorative Concrete Awards

The Decorative Concrete Council (DCC), a specialty council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., has announced the winners of its 12th annual Decorative Concrete Awards competition. The winners were recognized at a virtual ceremony as part of ASCC’s Annual Conference, September 24, 2020.
The WOW! Award, Best Overall Project
American Society of Concrete ContractorsSuperior Gunite, Lake View Terrace, CA won the WOW! Award, best overall project, for Brattleboro Bridge in Vermont. “The challenge was not only to place concrete on the fins, but to seamlessly match the sculpted rock forms,” said Frank Townsend, Superior Gunite. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels. Each fin is approximately 28’ in height and expanded in width from 8’ to 24’ at the top, for a total of 390 SF.
Other winners are:
- Cast-In-Place Stamped, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Harrington Bomanite, Marshfield, MA for Castaway Island
2nd Place, Urban Landscapes, Doha, Qatar for Kidzania
- Cast-In-Place Stamped, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place, Alchemy Concrete, Nelsonville, WI for Weslaki: Legacy
2nd Place, Captivating Concrete, Prescott, MI for Oster
- Polished Concrete & Overlays, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Burgess Concrete Construction, Moline, MI for So. Christian High School
2nd Place, GH Phipps Const. Cos., Greenwood Village, CO for Metro St.
- Polished Concrete & Overlays, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place, Bob & Lee Ann Harris, Temple, GA for the Decorative Concrete Institute
2nd Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA for Academy Center of Arts
- Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Largo Concrete, Tustin, CA for Disney Railroad Bridge
2nd Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for 5900 Wilshire
- Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Hal Brown Park
- Vertical/Facades, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Bomanite Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia for Tzu Chi
2nd Place, Coloscapes, Loveland, CO for Red Rocks Depot
- Vertical/Facades, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for Mullin
- Concrete Artistry, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Roseville Bridge
2nd Place, Bonamite Malaysia Sdn Bhn, Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia for Setia Ecohill 360
- Concrete Artistry, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place, Superior Gunite, Lake View Terrance, CA for Brattleboro Bridge
2nd Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Making Waves
- Multiple Applications, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for Playa District
2nd, Sundek of Washington, Chantilly, VA for Lumen Apartments
- Multiple Applications, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place, T.B Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA for Ocean St.
2nd Place, The Art of Concrete, Denver, CO for 38th & Holly
- Stained, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Hyde Concrete, Pasadena, MD for Edelman
2nd Place, ATD Concrete Coatings, Arlington, TX for Ventana
- Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete/Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Shaw & Sons, Costa Mesa, CA for the Culver Steps
2nd Place, Bomanite SE Asia, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines for Bayshore
- Cementitious Overlays, Over 5,000 SF
- 1st Place, Hardig Industrial, Cleves, OH for Seton High
2nd Place, Sundek, Arlington, TX for Chestnutt Residence
- Cementitious Overlays, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place, Sundek of Austin, Austin, TX for Heritage Square
- Countertops/Furniture/Firepits
1st Place, Hyde Concrete, Pasadena, MD for Motion Picture Assn. Sink
2nd Place, Bomanite SE Asia, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines for Sailing Club Bar
- Decorative Resinous Coatings, Over 5,000 SF
1st Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA for Seaquest
- Decorative Resinous Coatings, Under 5,000 SF
1st Place Glossy Floors, Bella Vista, AR for Hard Rock
- Project Video
1st Place, Decorative Concrete of VA, Lynchburg, VA, for Seaquest
2nd Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA for 5900 Wilshire