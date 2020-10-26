Associated Ready Mixed Concrete of California has begun using a survey system to improve driving safety.

Associated Ready Mixed Concrete Inc., a concrete supply trucking company based out of Newport Beach, California, will begin utilizing the Stay Metrics' “Stay Ahead” collection of surveys. These surveys are available through Stay Metrics, focused on improving driver engagement, commitment and retention for carriers.

The surveys to be used include the Stay Ahead Onboarding, Ongoing and Exit Surveys for drivers and the Ongoing Survey for non-drivers. Each round of surveys helps a client better understand workforce satisfaction and commitment.

“We are hoping to learn where gaps in expectation exist after date-of-hire,” says Becky Stys, recruitment supervisor for Associated Ready Mixed Concrete. “We want to hone in on the root cause of why someone leaves, so we can address those issues and improve upon them.”

Associated Ready Mixed Concrete is the largest family owned concrete manufacturer in California, focused on massive continuous pours, heavy engineering projects, residential, public works, highways, bridges, architectural, rapid strength, liquid color and jobs that require portable plants.

“We are very excited to partner with Associated Ready Mixed Concrete to provide our state-of-the-art retention survey tools,” says Tim Hindes, Stay Metrics CEO and co-founder. “Our Stay Ahead surveys, combined with our proprietary dashboards that include community comparisons and intervention insights, enhance our clients’ ability to improve driver satisfaction and commitment. Our account services and research & analytics team can’t wait to get started.”