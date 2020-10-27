ACI Field Testing Technician Grade I Certification Now Approved for Reimbursement

The American Concrete Institute’s (ACI) Concrete Field Testing Technician – Grade I certification program is now approved for reimbursement under the Veteran’s Administration (VA) GI Bill. Veterans who have participated in an ACI Concrete Field Testing Technician – Grade I certification session as of January 1, 2020, are now eligible for reimbursement.

The approval follows the VA’s implementation of a new online application process for ACI Certification, prepared and submitted with the help of the State of Michigan Approving Agency earlier this year and available throughout the United States. Additional ACI Certification program applications will be facilitated in the coming months.

The VA’s reimbursement for ACI Concrete Field Testing Technician – Grade I certification participants is the latest program available to help veterans earn an ACI Certification. The ACI Veteran Rebate Program also assists veterans in earning valued industry credentials for various concrete construction careers.

“The Institute is eager to make veterans aware of this reimbursement opportunity now available through the GI Bill,” stated John W. Nehasil, Managing Director, Certification, American Concrete Institute. “We are pleased the Veteran’s Administration has approved reimbursement for one of the industry’s most popular credentials in the ACI Concrete Field Testing Technician – Grade I certification. With more than 15,000 ACI certifications administered this year, now is the perfect time for veterans to expand their concrete construction expertise by earning an ACI Certification.”

For more information on ACI Certification resources for veterans, or to learn more about the Institute’s 30+ certification programs, visit ACICertification.org.