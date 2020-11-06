The American Concrete Institute has released a new and updated ACI Detailing Manual. Previously updated in 2004, the 2020 edition of the ACI Detailing Manual includes many new updates and revisions, plus the addition of valuable downloadable CAD files.

The American Concrete InstituteThe updated ACI Detailing Manual includes example details and guidance to licensed design professionals on satisfying the provisions of ACI 318-19, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete. A copy of ACI 315R-18, Guide to Presenting Reinforcing Steel Design Details is included, along with design details many commonly encountered reinforced concrete elements, methods for presenting necessary design information, articles published by concrete detailing experts, and supporting reference data.

“Since 2004, ACI 318, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete and Commentary has gone through several revisions and a substantive reorganization,” says Khaled Nahlawi, Distinguished Engineer, American Concrete Institute. “These revisions resulted in new detailing requirements which made the creation of an updated ACI Detailing Manual timely. Combined with the new downloadable files – this manual will provide guidance to concrete design and detailing professionals for years to come.”

The ACI 318-19 Building Code Requirements

The ACI Detailing Manual is developed specifically to meet the needs of engineers, architects, contractors, detailers, and engineering students.

For more details or to purchase the ACI Detailing Manual, visit concrete.org.