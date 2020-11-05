Composite Tech for Polymer Concrete Product Reinforcement Approved

Oldcastle Infrastructure, has approved the composite lattice material, WEAV3D, has been approved for reinforcement applications in polymer concrete and SMC composite products.

November 5, 2020
Oldcastle Infrastructure, a CRH Company
The WEAV3D lattice offers flexibility and performance in the design, handling and placement of reinforcement that cannot be matched with traditional steel reinforcing.
The WEAV3D lattice offers flexibility and performance in the design, handling and placement of reinforcement that cannot be matched with traditional steel reinforcing.
WEAV3D Inc.

Oldcastle Infrastructure, a CRH Company and leading provider of infrastructure products, has approved WEAV3D composite lattice material for reinforcement applications in their polymer concrete and SMC composite products. Ideal for underground energy, transportation and communication applications, WEAV3D composite lattice is a completely non-metallic reinforcement material that provides high levels of durability and strength, as well as resistance to corrosion and other environmental conditions.

Initially developed for a new polymer concrete cable trench designed for 16,000-pound wheel loads, WEAV3D composite lattice was utilized in place of traditional steel wire reinforcement. The lattice is based on a thermoplastic composite material that forms an adhesive bond with polymer concrete and provides exceptional impact and tensile load resistance. 


WEAV3D’s lattice reinforcement was able to provide targeted strength around the drain holes and ends of the cable trench, reducing the likelihood of damage during transportation and installation. It also eliminates the corrosion that can occur when products are cut or drilled and steel is exposed. This advanced reinforcement will be available for use in a wide range of Oldcastle’s infrastructure products.

As a leader in composite material products and technology, Oldcastle is always looking to utilize innovative materials to bring lightweight, durable and economical products to the market.

“The WEAV3D lattice offers flexibility and performance in the design, handling and placement of reinforcement that cannot be matched with traditional steel reinforcing,” says Oldcastle Product Manager, Chris Schultz, P.E. “Using thermoplastic composite materials that bond with Oldcastle’s resin yields the best possible strength and mechanical properties,” says WEAV3D founder and CEO, Christopher Oberste, PhD. “Our composites are also cost competitive with steel reinforcement.”

Headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA, WEAV3D Inc. is an innovator in composite materials, manufacturing processes, and processing equipment, having spun out of the Georgia Institute of Technology Materials Science and Engineering department in 2017. The patent-pending WEAV3D composite forming process enables the production of optimized lattice structures that can be utilized as an alternative or supplement to steel rebar and wire cage in reinforced polymer concrete. This innovative solution addresses many of the limitations of traditional FRP rebar solutions in that it is weldable, formable on-site, and can be provided as sheet or roll stock based on the length of material required.          

For more information, visit www.weav3d.com or www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

Recommended
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
The John Deere wheel loader payload weighing system can be within 2% accuracy if calibrated properly. Additionally, the John Deere system offers data tracking with totals by operator, customer and material type that can be offloaded to a USB drive or transmitted through the JDLink telematics system to be used in other software.
How Payload Management Systems Speed Production
Prevent wasted time and excessive wear and tear due to misloading trucks.
November 2, 2020
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Latest
Table 1
Concrete Slump Should Not Be Specified
The concrete producer and contractor should determine slump requirements.
March 14, 2017
In order to achieve the desired polished concrete finish on this lobby floor, Concrete Flooring Solutions used CTS Cement Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling product to bring an overpoured floor back to its specified recessed depth.
Self-Leveling Topping Corrects Concrete Floor Overpour on Polishing Job
CTS Cement's Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling topping helped a contractor bring an overpoured concrete floor back to specification in order to achieve the desired polished-concrete surface
April 18, 2012
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Lh Master S Rgb
LafargeHolcim Proposes New Board Members
Two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.
April 27, 2020
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
Rinker Materials Helps Construct Stormwater Management System at Major Industrial Park
Hendricks Gateway Park required a stormwater management system featuring concrete components from Rinker Materials so commercial truck traffic can safely enter and leave the industrial campus.
April 16, 2020
American Shotcrete Association (ASA)
CROM LLC Achieved ASA Qualified Shotcrete Contractor – Advanced Wet-Mix
CROM LLC joins American Concrete Restorations, Inc (Advanced Wet-Mix), Coastal Gunite Construction Company (Advanced Dry-Mix) and Dees-Hennessey, Inc (Advanced Wet-Mix) as the latest addition to ASA’s Qualified Shotcrete Contractors.
April 15, 2020
Circa
Raising the Circa Resort & Casino
Luxury Las Vegas resort rises using several formwork solutions to conquer complex design.
March 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5d9c9d696ba90
[PODCAST] Bekaert Shares the Advantages of Fiber Reinforced Concrete
Fiber reinforced concrete requires less labor and saves material.
November 25, 2019
Aci Logo
American Concrete Institute Reveals Winners of 2019 Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites Student Competition
Students had to design, construct and test a concrete structure reinforced with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) to achieve the optimal load-to-cost ratio
October 31, 2019
Gcp Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Technology Solutions
GCP Applied Technologies' concrete technologies help producers optimize operational efficiency, materials management and sustainability
October 3, 2019
Pri Downtown Nashville Utility Lines Red Coloration Flowable Concrete 20190311 0271
Cemen Tech Announces New Utility Package at ICUEE 2019
Cemen Tech has unveiled an all-new Utility Package for its volumetric concrete mixers at ICUEE 2019.
October 2, 2019
Chem Patch Bag
ChemPatch Rapid Setting Works as Multi-Functional Repair Mortar
The versatile single component cementitious mortar can be used for various repairs to concrete substrates.
May 21, 2019
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Sponsored
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Avoid fines. Invest in jobsite safety. Learn More by Downloading our Whitepaper
November 5, 2020
Maxresdefault 5a7c6d61b167b
[VIDEO] Sakrete Installing a Steel Plate Video Tutorial
This short video shows six easy steps to securely install a steel plate with precision grout
February 9, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6ce3ed6dc
[VIDEO] Sakrete Stucco Repair Video Tutorial
In six easy steps, this video will show you how to use Sakrete stucco mix to fix holes and cracks making walls look just like new
February 9, 2018
QUIKRETE How-to Videos Reveal Project Demand
More than 12.5 million views finds pouring and finishing concrete most popular.
February 8, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6c81adcb1
[VIDEO] Sakrete Mortar Mix Video Tutorial
Here are some tips on how to use Sakrete products for home improvement projects
February 8, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6c2e4bcaa
[VIDEO] Sakrete Setting a Fence Post Video Tutorial
In five simple steps, this video will show you how to successfully put up a fence post and have it set in just 30 minutes with Sakrete ready mix concrete
February 8, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a7c6bab7bbaa
[VIDEO] Sakrete Brick Repair Video Tutorial
In five simple steps learn how to easily fix bricks with Sakrete self-leveling and non-SAG sealant
February 8, 2018
BASF Launches MasterEmaco T 1060DR and MasterEmaco T 1061DR Low Dust Repair Mortars
BASF developed these low dust mortars specifically to reduce job site dust that occurs during concrete repair mortar mixing.
January 25, 2018
Master Seed
BASF Introduces Master X-Seed 55 Admixture
BASF Master X-Seed 55 is a strength-enhancing admixture that improves both early- and late-age strength development in concrete.
January 25, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a68b8770a45c
[VIDEO] BASF Launches New Strength Enhancing Admixture
Reformulated CSH-seeding technology improves both early and late-age strength development in concrete
January 24, 2018
Slag Cement Shipments in the U.S. Continue to Grow
Last year the SCA reported that 2016 shipments grew 12 percent over 2015 totals as well, showcasing an increasing demand for slag cement within the U.S. market.
January 19, 2018
Qk Light Weight Stucco
QUIKRETE Launches the Lightest, Most Sustainable Stucco
IAPMO’S Uniform Evaluation Service Issues ER-0455 for QUIKRETE Lightweight FRS.
January 16, 2018