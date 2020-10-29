NITROcrete Welcomes William Sandbrook and Kevin Foti to its Board of Directors

Sandbrook and Foti accepted appointments in October 2020. Combined, they bring over a century of industry knowledge and experience to advise NITROcrete's rapid expansion.

October 29, 2020
NITROcrete
A batch of NITROcrete in action.
NITROcrete
  • William Sandbrook, former CEO of US Concrete and 2019 Chair of the National Ready Mix Concrete Association
  • Kevin Foti, recently retired President of Praxair U.S. with 35 years of executive experience in a Fortune 100 company and board member of Anax Power, a sustainable energy technology company

As NITROcrete expands its systems internationally and bolsters its value proposition with emerging research, former CEO of U.S. Concrete and retired President of Praxair U.S. add their industry wisdom to the NITROcrete Board of Directors. William (Bill) Sandbrook and Kevin Foti accepted appointments in October 2020. Combined, they bring over a century of industry knowledge and experience to advise NITROcrete's rapid expansion.

“NITROcrete offers a technological solution that revolutionizes concrete construction. Their process for precise temperature control in the production of concrete significantly improves product quality, enhances employee safety and increases contractor labor efficiencies leading to higher customer profitability. It is a true game changer for the concrete construction industry. I have been extremely impressed with the relentless focus of the entire NITROcrete team on providing creative solutions and innovative process improvements for both producers and contractors,” Sandbrook said.

Sandbrook most recently served as Chairman, President, and CEO for U.S. Concrete. A graduate of the West Point Military Academy, Sandbrook served for 17 years in the military, followed by 28 years in the construction industry. In his industry tenure, he held positions as the President and CEO of Tilcon New York, President of Oldcastle Materials West Division and CEO of CRH's Products and Distribution businesses in North and South America. In 2019, he was elected as the Chair the National Ready Mixed Association (NRMCA).

“Bill led the largest publicly traded concrete company in the United States. Between his corporate leadership and organizational guidance to the NRMCA, Bill brings wisdom to help NITROcrete serve our customers by identifying and communicating added value propositions. His achievements run parallel with our mission of innovation and desire to move the industry forward,” NITROcrete CEO Drew Nelson said.

Crucial, as well, is Kevin Foti's appointment. Foti recently retired as President at Praxair U.S. in December 2019. He brings over 35 years of executive experience to the board, most recently with P&L responsibility of a ~$2.5B business in his previous organization. Beginning his career as a field engineer, Foti rose through the ranks to serve as President of the largest industrial gas business in the United States. Foti brings a background in chemical engineering and finance, as well as his leadership and commercial experience.

“We're grateful that Kevin will help us navigate substantial growth, including international growth, and a focus on productivity and operational excellence. He will help to continue cultivating excellent partnerships with our customers and suppliers, worldwide,” Nelson shared.

William Sandbrook, NITROrete Board Member, Former CEO of U.S. Concrete

These appointments arrive at a critical time, as well, for NITROcrete, as its R&D team makes breakthroughs and as the company grows into global markets.

“It's clear that NITROcrete's unique technology provides its customers with a competitive advantage, allowing them to deliver a consistent high-quality product. I’m enthusiastic about providing guidance as NITROcrete expands beyond their initial value proposition of concrete cooling technology” Kevin Foti said.

R&D has identified benefits to the NITROcrete system that have implications for hydration rate, workability, slump retention, and sustainability. The concrete industry in a growing contingent of international markets will soon gain these advantages, as well.

More news on these developments is forthcoming, but Nelson shared that “NITROcrete feels honored to have a breadth of experience on its board to further cultivate these advances.”

Sandbrook and Foti join a robust board of directors with members representing the diverse perspectives of several key stakeholders in the industry. They join Kathleen Walton, NITROcrete CFO, strategic leader in finance, private equity, accounting, and law; Drew Nelson, NITROcrete CEO and founder with entrepreneurial experience bringing construction technologies to market; and Brian Mankwitz, Managing Director at Mantucket Capital.

